Recap: Chesterfield suffer late defeat at Harrogate Town
FT: Harrogate Town 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: A late defeat for Chesterfield
FT: Harrogate Town 2 v 1 Chesterfield
That late goal, perhaps controversial, wins it for the hosts. Successive league defeats for the Spireites.
Goal for Harrogate: 2-1
Goal for Harrogate. 2-1. 90th minute. Cornelius. Town caught on the break. But should it have counted? The ball hit the referee in the build-up and perhapos should have been a dropped ball.
Five minutes added
1-1.
Harrogate goal ruled out
March has the ball in the net but the flag is up for offside!
GOOAAAALLL!!! 1-1
BERRY!!!
Chesterfield equaliser, 1-1. Just seconds after coming on, Berry cuts inside and his curling shot finds the roof of the net despite the efforts of Asare on the line.
Spireites subs - 75
Araujo, Berry, Colclough and Madden replace Oldaker, Gordon, Markanday and Tanton.
Booking
Falkingham is booked for stopping Oldaker take a quick free-kick.
Booking for Cook
Still frustrated from that earlier foul that was not given on Dobra, Paul Cook is booked by referee John Mulligan.
Another chance
This time for Mandeville but Belshaw smothers. Good response from Chesterfield.
Dobra goes close
But his volley from Tanton’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.
Goal for Harrogate Town. 1-0.
Duke McKenna's free-kick smacked the crossbar and Sims fired in the rebound. Was never a free-kick in the first place, though. Dobra clearly won the ball.
Harrogate
Have the better side this half, a couple of balls in behind have caused problems.
We're off!
Back underway!
Goalless at the break
HT: Harrogate Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Tight, battling, hard-fought game so far. Hosts have hit the crossbar and been dangerous on the counter. Spireites went close through Grigg and have put together some decent patterns but need more.
Two minutes added
0-0.
Booking
For Tanton as we approach half-time.
Back underway
Boot is back on his feet and we are back underway.
10 to the break
Boot does well to claim a corner which got caught up in the wind. He’s stayed down and the physio is on.
