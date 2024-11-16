Live

Chesterfield will be aiming to get back to winning ways when they make the short trip to Harrogate Town today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Harrogate Town 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:55 GMT

FT: A late defeat for Chesterfield

FT: Harrogate Town 2 v 1 Chesterfield

That late goal, perhaps controversial, wins it for the hosts. Successive league defeats for the Spireites.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:51 GMT

Goal for Harrogate: 2-1

Goal for Harrogate. 2-1. 90th minute. Cornelius. Town caught on the break. But should it have counted? The ball hit the referee in the build-up and perhapos should have been a dropped ball.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:49 GMT

Five minutes added

1-1.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:46 GMT

Harrogate goal ruled out

March has the ball in the net but the flag is up for offside!

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:37 GMT

GOOAAAALLL!!! 1-1

BERRY!!!

Chesterfield equaliser, 1-1. Just seconds after coming on, Berry cuts inside and his curling shot finds the roof of the net despite the efforts of Asare on the line.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:34 GMT

Spireites subs - 75

Araujo, Berry, Colclough and Madden replace Oldaker, Gordon, Markanday and Tanton.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:31 GMT

Booking

Falkingham is booked for stopping Oldaker take a quick free-kick.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:26 GMT

Booking for Cook

Still frustrated from that earlier foul that was not given on Dobra, Paul Cook is booked by referee John Mulligan.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:23 GMT

Another chance

This time for Mandeville but Belshaw smothers. Good response from Chesterfield.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:22 GMT

Dobra goes close

But his volley from Tanton’s cross is deflected behind for a corner.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:17 GMT

Goal for Harrogate Town. 1-0.

Duke McKenna's free-kick smacked the crossbar and Sims fired in the rebound. Was never a free-kick in the first place, though. Dobra clearly won the ball.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:09 GMT

Harrogate

Have the better side this half, a couple of balls in behind have caused problems.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 16:04 GMT

We're off!

Back underway!

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 15:47 GMT

Goalless at the break

HT: Harrogate Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Tight, battling, hard-fought game so far. Hosts have hit the crossbar and been dangerous on the counter. Spireites went close through Grigg and have put together some decent patterns but need more.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 15:45 GMT

Two minutes added

0-0.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 15:45 GMT

Booking

For Tanton as we approach half-time.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 15:38 GMT

Back underway

Boot is back on his feet and we are back underway.

Sat, 16 Nov, 2024, 15:36 GMT

10 to the break

Boot does well to claim a corner which got caught up in the wind. He’s stayed down and the physio is on.

