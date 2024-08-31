Recap: Chesterfield suffer first defeat of season against leaders Gillingham
Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)
Frustrating
FT: Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield Spireites did everything but score.
CHESTERFIELD RED CARD
Dunkley is given his marching orders for two quick-fire yellows
SO CLOSE AGAIN!!
Naylor now hits the crossbar in the 90th minute. It just won't go in.
Last sub - 90
Williams is on for Banks.
More subs - 81 mins
Metcalfe is on for his debut, and Drummond is also on, with Grigg and Markanday coming off.
Town sub - 76
Jacobs is on for Daley-Campbell, who has had a really good game. Surprised at that. But it’s an attacking player for a defender, I suppose.
Close!
Grigg and Dobra both stretch to reach Daley-Campbell’s brilliant cross but they couldn’t get there. How Chesterfield haven’t score yet is beyond me.
Chance for Town
But Dobra couldn’t force Banks’ cutback in from close-range.
Attendance
6,954 (330 Spireites fans).
GILLS RED CARD
Ehmer has recived his second yellow, this time for a late tackle on Berry, and is given his marching orders.
Gillingham lead 1-0 but are a man down.
Gills hit the post
This time the hosts hit the post through Lapslie’s header.
Dunkley
Heads over from Berry’s corner.
Good start
Chesterfield are controlling this half in the eary stages. Passing the ball really well.
Ehmer is booked for a late challenge on Dobra, who is causing problems. Chance for a shot at goal here...
Goal ruled out for Spireites
Markanday finishes a superb sweeping Chesterfield move but the offside flag is up. Great move.
Corners
Chesterfield win a couple of early corners in this half but they can’t make them count.
Back underway
Here we go for the second-half.
Gillingham lead 1-0.
Behind at the break
HT: Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield
Flown by that half. Very watchable game. Two teams on the front-foot. The Spireites have hit the woodwork twice and Markanday had a big chance. Hosts threatening going forward as well.
Superb
Dribble by Markanday, taking on a couple of Gills players, and winning a corner as we approach half-time.
Two minutes added.
