Recap: Chesterfield suffer first defeat of season against leaders Gillingham

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 31st Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 31st Aug 2024, 14:27 BST
Gillingham v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield travel to league leaders Gillingham today (12.30pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)

14:26 BST

Frustrating

FT: Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield Spireites did everything but score.

14:24 BST

CHESTERFIELD RED CARD

Dunkley is given his marching orders for two quick-fire yellows

14:20 BST

SO CLOSE AGAIN!!

Naylor now hits the crossbar in the 90th minute. It just won't go in.

14:19 BST

Last sub - 90

Williams is on for Banks.

14:09 BST

More subs - 81 mins

Metcalfe is on for his debut, and Drummond is also on, with Grigg and Markanday coming off.

14:05 BST

Town sub - 76

Jacobs is on for Daley-Campbell, who has had a really good game. Surprised at that. But it’s an attacking player for a defender, I suppose.

14:04 BST

Close!

Grigg and Dobra both stretch to reach Daley-Campbell’s brilliant cross but they couldn’t get there. How Chesterfield haven’t score yet is beyond me.

13:59 BST

Chance for Town

But Dobra couldn’t force Banks’ cutback in from close-range.

13:55 BST

Attendance

6,954 (330 Spireites fans).

13:51 BST

GILLS RED CARD

Ehmer has recived his second yellow, this time for a late tackle on Berry, and is given his marching orders.

Gillingham lead 1-0 but are a man down.

13:50 BST

Gills hit the post

This time the hosts hit the post through Lapslie’s header.

13:46 BST

Dunkley

Heads over from Berry’s corner.

13:45 BST

Good start

Chesterfield are controlling this half in the eary stages. Passing the ball really well.

Ehmer is booked for a late challenge on Dobra, who is causing problems. Chance for a shot at goal here...

13:41 BST

Goal ruled out for Spireites

Markanday finishes a superb sweeping Chesterfield move but the offside flag is up. Great move.

13:39 BST

Corners

Chesterfield win a couple of early corners in this half but they can’t make them count.

13:33 BST

Back underway

Here we go for the second-half.

Gillingham lead 1-0.

13:18 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Gillingham 1 v 0 Chesterfield

Flown by that half. Very watchable game. Two teams on the front-foot. The Spireites have hit the woodwork twice and Markanday had a big chance. Hosts threatening going forward as well.

13:16 BST

Superb

Dribble by Markanday, taking on a couple of Gills players, and winning a corner as we approach half-time.

Two minutes added.

