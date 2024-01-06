Recap: Chesterfield suffer agonising FA Cup defeat to Watford
FT: Watford 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Late heartbreak
FT: Watford 2 v 1 Chesterfield Late heartbreak for the #Spireites. But they can be very proud of that performance. Fans terrific.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Goal for Watford: 2-1
Dele-Bashiru pinches it at the death. That is gutting. 95th minute.
Six minutes added
1-1. Come on Town!
Great save!
From Boot to deny Dele-Bashiru. Top save, that.
Two more Town subs - 85 mins
Jones and Berry replace Oldaker and Mandeville.
HUGE CHANCE!
Colclough heads over from close-range after Palmer headed the ball back across goal from Mandeville's corner. That was the chance!
Booking
For Boot. For apparent time-wasting.
Goal for Watford: 1-1
Sub Rajovic heads in a cross at the near post.
15 to go.
Nice touch
Two more Town subs - 74 mins
Quigley off, Grigg on.
Dobra off, Colclough on.