Recap: Chesterfield start 2023 with big win against Scunthorpe United
Chesterfield start 2023 at home to Scunthorpe United today (3pm KO).
The Spireites beat the Iron 2-1 on Boxing Day at Glanford Park and the two sides clash again at the Technique Stadium this afternoon.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 Scunthorpe United (3pm KO)
- Spireites XI: (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Banks, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
- Spireites 3rd; Iron 24th
- First game of 2023
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 Scunthorpe United
The Spireites come from behind to beat Scunthorpe again thanks to goals from Dobra, Asante, King and Tshimanga.
The late goals make the scoreline look a lot more comfortable than it actually was but we’ll take it.
TSHIMANGA!!!
The sub adds a fourth, pouncing on a mistake before cutting inside and finishing beyond Dewhurst. Scunthorpe fans head for the exits. 4-1.
KING!!!
A stunning free-kick from King puts Chesterfield 3-1 up with seven minutes to go. Some strike!
A superb pass by Oldaker sends Clements free down the left, but his cross is wayward and it goes behind for a goal-kick.
2-1 after 65 minutes.