Recap: Chesterfield start 2023 with big win against Scunthorpe United

Chesterfield start 2023 at home to Scunthorpe United today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
3 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United - live updates.

The Spireites beat the Iron 2-1 on Boxing Day at Glanford Park and the two sides clash again at the Technique Stadium this afternoon.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Scunthorpe United: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 Scunthorpe United (3pm KO)
  • Spireites XI: (4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones, Oldaker; Mandeville, Asante, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Akinola, Banks, Uchegbulam, Tshimanga.
  • Spireites 3rd; Iron 24th
  • First game of 2023
Show new updates

GET IN!!!

FT: Chesterfield 4 v 1 Scunthorpe United

The Spireites come from behind to beat Scunthorpe again thanks to goals from Dobra, Asante, King and Tshimanga.

The late goals make the scoreline look a lot more comfortable than it actually was but we’ll take it.

GOOOAAALLL!!! 4-1

TSHIMANGA!!!

The sub adds a fourth, pouncing on a mistake before cutting inside and finishing beyond Dewhurst. Scunthorpe fans head for the exits. 4-1.

GOOOOAAALLL!!! 3-1

KING!!!

A stunning free-kick from King puts Chesterfield 3-1 up with seven minutes to go. Some strike!

Final Town sub - 82 minutes

Mandeville off, Uchegbulam on.

Second Town sub - 77 minutes

Quigley off, Tshimanga on.

Spireites sub - 73 minutes

Asante off, Akinola on.

Top defending by Palmer

To stop a dangerous Scunthorpe counter.

Great play

A superb pass by Oldaker sends Clements free down the left, but his cross is wayward and it goes behind for a goal-kick.

2-1 after 65 minutes.

Asante goes close

But Boyce deflects his left-footed strike over the woodwork.

Fitzsimons saves from Wilson

The Scunny man has been a big threat this afternoon. He has impressed.

