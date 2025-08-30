Live

Recap: Chesterfield stage second-half comeback to earn draw against Crawley Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 30th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2025, 16:57 BST
Chesterfield host struggling Crawley Town in their latest League Two clash today (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Crawley Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:56 BST

FT: 2-2

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Crawley Town

Breathless second-half, both teams nearly won it at the end. Good comeback from the Spireites, who come from two goals down to earn a point.

16:51 BST

Five minutes added

2-2.

16:51 BST

Drama!

Bonis forces a good low save from Davies.

And then Crawley have a one-on-one but Hemming stood tall and got a hand on it and then Gordon got a foot in to clear up. Chesterfield were calling for offside and Cook has been booked for his reaction.

Both teams could have won it there!

16:44 BST

Blues sub - 83 mins

Lewis has replaced Dobra.

16:42 BST

80-85 mins

Crawley have got their second wind and are having a spell of pressure now.

16:38 BST

Blues sub - 78

Daley-Campbell off, Mandeville on.

16:37 BST

Attendance

8,005 (252 Crawley Town fans)

16:29 BST

Triple change for Blues - 70 mins

Dibley-Dias hobbles off and is replaced by Naylor.

Markanday is on for Duffy and Grigg is on for Darcy.

16:22 BST

60-65 mins

Tshimanga is on for Crawley, who make a triple change.

Bonis heads over from Gordon’s cross. Momentum with Chesterfield now.

16:20 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-2

DOBRA!!!

2-2! Two goals in two minutes! Daley-Campbell's low cross into the box is met by Dobra who fires home. And then the whole ground stands and applauds for Phil Kirk in the 59th minute. Wow.

16:17 BST

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 1-2

DUFFY!!!

Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. Classy finish from Duffy, who curls home from the edge of the area. GAME ON!

16:14 BST

50-55 mins

Dangerous counter-attack for Chesterfield but it breaks down in the end after a foul goes against them. Dobra is booked for his reaction. Gordon has also been shown a yellow card.

16:08 BST

Crawley goal ruled out

McKirdy has the ball in the net with a cheeky flick from Adeyemo’s cross, but he offside flag was up.

16:04 BST

Back underway

No changes for Chesterfield.

15:50 BST

HT: 0-2

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crawley Town

McKirdy's double has the visitors in front. A lot of frustration in the stadium towards the referee after that penalty decision. Duffy's free-kick is the closest the Spireites have come. Got a feeling this one isn't over yet though.

15:46 BST

45 mins

Five minutes added.

15:41 BST

35-40 mins

A warning comes over the tannoy asking people not to throw ‘missiles’ on the pitch.

Play goes on and Chesterfield want a free-kick for a foul on Dobra but nothing is given. There’s a lot of anger in the stadium right now towards the referee. But it could work in the Spireites’ favour as they look more fired up now.

15:39 BST

Goal for Crawley: 0-2

McKirdy grabs his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot after McFadzean was judged to have bundled over a visiting player in the box. Crawley players celebrated in front of the Kop and something appears to have hit Adeyemo.

Related topics:Crawley TownChesterfieldLeague Two
