Recap: Chesterfield stage second-half comeback to earn draw against Crawley Town
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 2 Crawley Town: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
FT: 2-2
Five minutes added
2-2.
Drama!
Bonis forces a good low save from Davies.
And then Crawley have a one-on-one but Hemming stood tall and got a hand on it and then Gordon got a foot in to clear up. Chesterfield were calling for offside and Cook has been booked for his reaction.
Both teams could have won it there!
Blues sub - 83 mins
Lewis has replaced Dobra.
80-85 mins
Crawley have got their second wind and are having a spell of pressure now.
Blues sub - 78
Daley-Campbell off, Mandeville on.
Attendance
8,005 (252 Crawley Town fans)
Triple change for Blues - 70 mins
Dibley-Dias hobbles off and is replaced by Naylor.
Markanday is on for Duffy and Grigg is on for Darcy.
60-65 mins
Tshimanga is on for Crawley, who make a triple change.
Bonis heads over from Gordon’s cross. Momentum with Chesterfield now.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-2
DOBRA!!!
2-2! Two goals in two minutes! Daley-Campbell's low cross into the box is met by Dobra who fires home. And then the whole ground stands and applauds for Phil Kirk in the 59th minute. Wow.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 1-2
DUFFY!!!
Chesterfield are back in it, 1-2. Classy finish from Duffy, who curls home from the edge of the area. GAME ON!
50-55 mins
Dangerous counter-attack for Chesterfield but it breaks down in the end after a foul goes against them. Dobra is booked for his reaction. Gordon has also been shown a yellow card.
Crawley goal ruled out
McKirdy has the ball in the net with a cheeky flick from Adeyemo’s cross, but he offside flag was up.
Back underway
No changes for Chesterfield.
HT: 0-2
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crawley Town
McKirdy's double has the visitors in front. A lot of frustration in the stadium towards the referee after that penalty decision. Duffy's free-kick is the closest the Spireites have come. Got a feeling this one isn't over yet though.
45 mins
Five minutes added.
35-40 mins
A warning comes over the tannoy asking people not to throw ‘missiles’ on the pitch.
Play goes on and Chesterfield want a free-kick for a foul on Dobra but nothing is given. There’s a lot of anger in the stadium right now towards the referee. But it could work in the Spireites’ favour as they look more fired up now.
Goal for Crawley: 0-2
McKirdy grabs his second of the afternoon from the penalty spot after McFadzean was judged to have bundled over a visiting player in the box. Crawley players celebrated in front of the Kop and something appears to have hit Adeyemo.