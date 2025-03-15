Recap: Chesterfield snatch late win against rivals Notts County
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Notts County 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: What a win!
FT: Notts County 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Naylor's late winner secures a third straight victory for the Spireites. A memorable afternoon at Meadow Lane. More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Whitaker narrowly heads wide for the hosts.
Five minutes added
1-2.
GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-2
NAYLOR!!!
Chesterfield back in front late on, 1-2. Naylor slots in from close-range.
Metcalfe’s cross cannons back off the crossbar!
Triple sub - 81
Banks, Dobra and Mandeville off, Colclough, Hobson and Fleck are on.
Goal for Notts: 1-1
Just moments after a dangerous counter for Chesterfield, the hosts equalise through Will Jarvis, with his finish from a cross possibly taking a nick on the way in.
Blues sub - 71
Gordon is immediately replaced by Duffy. The left-back is of course only just back from injury.
GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-1
PEPPLE!!!
Chesterfield have the lead on 70 minutes as Pepple heads in Gordon's brilliant cross.
Chance for Town
Metcalfe blasts over after an electric counter. Mandeville found Naylor in space, he fed Dobra, who beat a couple of players before laying it off to Metcalfe. Chesterfield fans are in great voice.
An hour gone
Still 0-0. Just one chance this half which for Abbott but Boot saved.
Still 0-0
After a few technical issues, we are back!
Still 0-0, you’ve not missed anything.
57 on the clock.
Back underway
Off we go!
HT: 0-0
HT: Notts County 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Somehow it remains goalless. A game you don't want to take your eyes off. Hosts came flying out of the blocks, had a goal ruled out and were denied by Boot. The Spireites settled and had two big chances of their own for Pepple & Banks.
Three minutes added
0-0.
Huge save from Boot
Boot rushes over his line and spreads himself big to make a huge save to deny Jatta.
Five to the break
Good couple of minutes for the Spireites as they retain possession in Notts’ half and keep them pinned in but don’t make the most of some dangerous positions.
Down the other end, Tsaroulla lashes over.
Stoppage
Grant is now down for Notts now. Both sets of players rush over to the touchline for another chat.