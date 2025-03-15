Live

Recap: Chesterfield snatch late win against rivals Notts County

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Mar 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 15th Mar 2025, 16:58 BST
Chesterfield will be hoping to make it three wins on the spin when they make the short trip to promotion-chasing Notts County today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Notts County 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:57 BST

FT: What a win!

FT: Notts County 1 v 2 Chesterfield

Naylor's late winner secures a third straight victory for the Spireites. A memorable afternoon at Meadow Lane. More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

Phew

Whitaker narrowly heads wide for the hosts.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

Five minutes added

1-2.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

GOOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-2

NAYLOR!!!

Chesterfield back in front late on, 1-2. Naylor slots in from close-range.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:49 BST

Close!

Metcalfe’s cross cannons back off the crossbar!

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BST

Triple sub - 81

Banks, Dobra and Mandeville off, Colclough, Hobson and Fleck are on.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:42 BST

Goal for Notts: 1-1

Just moments after a dangerous counter for Chesterfield, the hosts equalise through Will Jarvis, with his finish from a cross possibly taking a nick on the way in.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:32 BST

Blues sub - 71

Gordon is immediately replaced by Duffy. The left-back is of course only just back from injury.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

GOOOOAAALLLL!!! 0-1

PEPPLE!!!

Chesterfield have the lead on 70 minutes as Pepple heads in Gordon's brilliant cross.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:24 BST

Chance for Town

Metcalfe blasts over after an electric counter. Mandeville found Naylor in space, he fed Dobra, who beat a couple of players before laying it off to Metcalfe. Chesterfield fans are in great voice.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

An hour gone

Still 0-0. Just one chance this half which for Abbott but Boot saved.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:18 BST

Still 0-0

After a few technical issues, we are back!

Still 0-0, you’ve not missed anything.

57 on the clock.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 16:13 BST

Back underway

Off we go!

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 15:51 BST

HT: 0-0

HT: Notts County 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Somehow it remains goalless. A game you don't want to take your eyes off. Hosts came flying out of the blocks, had a goal ruled out and were denied by Boot. The Spireites settled and had two big chances of their own for Pepple & Banks.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 15:45 BST

Three minutes added

0-0.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 15:43 BST

Huge save from Boot

Boot rushes over his line and spreads himself big to make a huge save to deny Jatta.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 15:41 BSTUpdated 15:41 BST

Five to the break

Good couple of minutes for the Spireites as they retain possession in Notts’ half and keep them pinned in but don’t make the most of some dangerous positions.

Down the other end, Tsaroulla lashes over.

Sat, 15 Mar, 2025, 15:36 BST

Stoppage

Grant is now down for Notts now. Both sets of players rush over to the touchline for another chat.

