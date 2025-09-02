Live

Recap: Chesterfield slump to heavy defeat to Crewe Alexandra in EFL Trophy clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:00 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2025, 20:53 BST
Chesterfield travel to Crewe for their first EFL Trophy group game tonight (7pm).

Stay tuned for all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Crewe 7 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

20:57 BST

FT: 7-1

FT: Crewe 7 v 1 Chesterfield

It might only be the EFL Trophy but that is one of the worst results in the club's recent history. Embarrassing and shocking. None of them can go knocking on Paul Cook's door asking why they aren't playing in future weeks.

20:53 BST

90 mins

Five minutes added.

20:50 BST

85 mins

What an awful night. 7-1.

20:41 BST

80 mins

Just blow up, ref. 7-1.

20:33 BST

Spireites subs - 70 mins

Stirk, Darcy, Gordon and Bonis are on for Chesterfield

Grigg, Lewis, Markanday and Naylor come off.

20:31 BST

Goal for Crewe: 7-1

Armstrong buries a strike from 20 yards into the bottom corner. He was given far too much. Crewe lead 7-1. Ouch.

20:29 BST

65 mins

Crewe have just made a triple change.

Still 25 minutes remaining but Chesterfield will want the final whistle.

20:21 BST

Goal for Crewe: 6-1

Thibaut scores a penalty after being bundled over by Sheckleford.

This is embarrassing.

20:16 BST

Goal for Crewe: 5-1

Tezgel has his hat-trick.

He collects a loose ball following a heavy touch from Cook and he is allowed to advance towards the edge of the box and curl home. Looked like the finish went through the legs of Whitney, who tried to make a block.

20:08 BST

Back underway

Young Alex Whitney has come at half-time for his Chesterfield debut, replacing Tanton.

19:52 BST

Nightmare

HT: Crewe 4 v 1 Chesterfield

Only the trophy, but a horror show of a first-half. Yes, 11 changes and rustiness expected, but that was shocking. Gave the ball away so many times. Individual battles lost. High defensive line exploited just like two seasons ago .

19:50 BST

45+ mins

Late chance as Grigg flicks over from Lewis’ cross from the left.

19:45 BST

45 mins

Four minutes added. 4-1.

19:40 BST

35-40 mins

Crewe with the comfortable possession in the last five minutes.

It remains 4-1.

19:35 BST

30-35 mins

Grigg’s overhead kick from Lewis’ corner goes wide.

Markanday then takes aim from distance but it is straight at keeper Waller.

19:32 BST

Goal for Crewe: 4-1

Moult gets the better of Tanton at the back post and he heads in from Moore’s cross.

4-1 down after 30 minutes.

And Tezgel almost gets his third and Crewe’s fifth, heading just wide. Deary me.

19:28 BST

25-30 mins

End-to-end game, both teams wide open and prone to mistakes.

Chesterfield have been guilty of giving away cheap possession so many times.

But they have just put together a great move but it ended with Lewis lashing a cross out for a throw-in.

19:22 BST

Goal for Chesterfield: 3-1

LEWIS!

Lewis pulls one back with an excellent curling free-kick from the edge of the box. His first for the club. 3-1.

