Recap: Chesterfield slump to heavy defeat to Crewe Alexandra in EFL Trophy clash
FT: Crewe 7 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
FT: 7-1
FT: Crewe 7 v 1 Chesterfield
It might only be the EFL Trophy but that is one of the worst results in the club's recent history. Embarrassing and shocking. None of them can go knocking on Paul Cook's door asking why they aren't playing in future weeks.
90 mins
Five minutes added.
85 mins
What an awful night. 7-1.
80 mins
Just blow up, ref. 7-1.
Spireites subs - 70 mins
Stirk, Darcy, Gordon and Bonis are on for Chesterfield
Grigg, Lewis, Markanday and Naylor come off.
Goal for Crewe: 7-1
Armstrong buries a strike from 20 yards into the bottom corner. He was given far too much. Crewe lead 7-1. Ouch.
65 mins
Crewe have just made a triple change.
Still 25 minutes remaining but Chesterfield will want the final whistle.
Goal for Crewe: 6-1
Thibaut scores a penalty after being bundled over by Sheckleford.
This is embarrassing.
Goal for Crewe: 5-1
Tezgel has his hat-trick.
He collects a loose ball following a heavy touch from Cook and he is allowed to advance towards the edge of the box and curl home. Looked like the finish went through the legs of Whitney, who tried to make a block.
Back underway
Young Alex Whitney has come at half-time for his Chesterfield debut, replacing Tanton.
Nightmare
HT: Crewe 4 v 1 Chesterfield
Only the trophy, but a horror show of a first-half. Yes, 11 changes and rustiness expected, but that was shocking. Gave the ball away so many times. Individual battles lost. High defensive line exploited just like two seasons ago .
45+ mins
Late chance as Grigg flicks over from Lewis’ cross from the left.
45 mins
Four minutes added. 4-1.
35-40 mins
Crewe with the comfortable possession in the last five minutes.
It remains 4-1.
30-35 mins
Grigg’s overhead kick from Lewis’ corner goes wide.
Markanday then takes aim from distance but it is straight at keeper Waller.
Goal for Crewe: 4-1
Moult gets the better of Tanton at the back post and he heads in from Moore’s cross.
4-1 down after 30 minutes.
And Tezgel almost gets his third and Crewe’s fifth, heading just wide. Deary me.
25-30 mins
End-to-end game, both teams wide open and prone to mistakes.
Chesterfield have been guilty of giving away cheap possession so many times.
But they have just put together a great move but it ended with Lewis lashing a cross out for a throw-in.
Goal for Chesterfield: 3-1
LEWIS!
Lewis pulls one back with an excellent curling free-kick from the edge of the box. His first for the club. 3-1.