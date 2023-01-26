Recap: Chesterfield slump to Barnet defeat as Nicke Kabamba scores hat-trick
Chesterfield travel to fifth-placed Barnet in the National League today (3pm KO).
The Spireites climbed to third with a 1-0 win against Altrincham on Tuesday night, while Barnet’s game at Eastleigh on Wednesday was postponed.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hive and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- Latest score: Barnet 3 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Bees 5th; Spireites 3rd
- Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Colclough, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Banks, Mandeville, Uchegbulam, Asante.
- Three changes from win against Altrincham
- First start for Colclough; No Tshimanga again
FT: Barnet 3 v 0 Chesterfield
The Spireites are punished for their missed chances and for conceding some soft goals. Kabamba hat-trick does the damage.
Kabamba again. Banks is outmuscled from a throw-in and the striker buries it. Town have had so many good chances today but they have failed to take them and been punished.