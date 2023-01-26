News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield slump to Barnet defeat as Nicke Kabamba scores hat-trick

Chesterfield travel to fifth-placed Barnet in the National League today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Barnet v Chesterfield - live updates.
The Spireites climbed to third with a 1-0 win against Altrincham on Tuesday night, while Barnet’s game at Eastleigh on Wednesday was postponed.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Hive and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Barnet v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

  • Latest score: Barnet 3 v 0 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Bees 5th; Spireites 3rd
  • Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Colclough, Akinola, Oldaker, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Williams, Banks, Mandeville, Uchegbulam, Asante.
  • Three changes from win against Altrincham
  • First start for Colclough; No Tshimanga again
It’s all over

FT: Barnet 3 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites are punished for their missed chances and for conceding some soft goals. Kabamba hat-trick does the damage.

Four minutes added

Akinola limps off.

Goal for Barnet: 3-0

Kabamba hat-trick.

Game over.

Final Town sub - 81 minutes

Colclough off, Mandeville on.

Goal for Barnet: 2-0

Kabamba again. Banks is outmuscled from a throw-in and the striker buries it. Town have had so many good chances today but they have failed to take them and been punished.

Great save by Covolan

To deny Pritchard. It was a powerful strike. Just got fingertips on it.

Colclough and Dobra

Have swapped wings. Dobra now back on the left.

Spireites sub - 75 minutes

Asante on, Oldaker off.

Another chance

But Walker parries from Colclough.

Looks like Town are bringing Asante on.

Barnet

Have not offerd anything in this half but they still lead.

