LiveRecap: Chesterfield secure National League play-off place after victory at Halifax
So here we go...
After eight months and 41 matches the National League play-off race comes down to the final day.
Chesterfield know a win against Halifax today (12.30pm KO) will guarantee them a place in the play-offs and a shot at promotion to League Two.
The Spireites have their fate in their own hands but today’s opponents Halifax, Eastleigh and Bromley are ready to pounce if they slip up.
Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will have all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES:
Last updated: Saturday, 29 May, 2021, 14:27
- FT: Halifax 1 v 2 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Spireites win to secure play-off spot
- Mandeville gives Blues lead on 14 minutes, Stephenson equalises after half an hour, Tyson scores with 10 to go
- Spireites unchanged from win against Dagenham
- Spireites will secure play-off place with win
- 3-4-2-1: Montgomery; Evans, Gunning (c), Maguire; Carline, Weston, Oyeleke, Taylor; Clarke, Mandeville; Rowe. Subs: Whittle, McCourt, Whelan, Tyson, Yussuf.
IT’S ALL OVER!!!
FULL-TIME!!!! CHESTERFIELD WIN AND ARE IN THE PLAY-OFFS!!!
FIVE minutes added time
Chesterfield lead 2-1....
Last sub - 83 mins
Final change for Chesterfield as McCourt comes on for Mandeville
GOOOOOOOOOAAAAALLLLL: 1-2
CHESTERFIELD LEAD!!!
TYSON!!!!
Halifax players protest and call for offside but it is given. Tyson taps it from six yards from Mandeville’s great cross. 10 minutes to go!
15 to go
Still 1-1. With Bromley winning, Chesterfield to win here.
Another twist
Latest score: Bromley 1 v 0 Notts County.
Chesterfield need to win.
An hour gone
Still 1-1. As it stands, Chesterfield are seventh and will be in the play-offs.
Close again!
Maguire gets up highest from the resulting corner but Johnson is there again to parry. Still 1-1, 55 minutes gone.
Halifax goalkeeper Johnson parries Carline’s half-volley at the far post.
Great save and off the line!
Top stop by Montgomery to keep out a header and then Oyeleke does brilliant to hook one off the line before a shot goes flying over the bar. So close!
Second Spireites sub
Alex Whittle has replaced Joel Taylor at half-time.
We are back underway...
Level at the break
HT: Halifax 1 v 1 Chesterfield
The Spireites looked comfortable after Mandeville’s opener but Stephenson’s equaliser has let the hosts back into this one.
Taylor picks out Carline who was in acres of space in the area but he slipped at the last second. 1-1.
Chance for Halifax
Chance for Halifax just before the break as Woods slips in Hyde but he slices it wide. 1-1.
Chesterfield sub - 35 mins
Rowe goes off, must be injured, and is replaced by Tyson.