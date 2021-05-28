Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.

After eight months and 41 matches the National League play-off race comes down to the final day.

Chesterfield know a win against Halifax today (12.30pm KO) will guarantee them a place in the play-offs and a shot at promotion to League Two.

The Spireites have their fate in their own hands but today’s opponents Halifax, Eastleigh and Bromley are ready to pounce if they slip up.

