Recap: Chesterfield seal third place after scoring four times in second-half against Maidstone United

Chesterfield will seal third place in the National League with a win against relegated Maidstone United on the final day of the season (5.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 29th Apr 2023, 19:44 BST
Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Maidstone United - live updates.

The Spireites hold third spot and are two points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who travel to Solihull Moors.

All Town have to do is match what Woking do and third place will be theirs.

Finishing third would guarantee a place in the play-off semi-finals and a home tie.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us throughout the day.

Chesterfield v Maidstone United: LIVE UPDATES

19:31 BST

Woking or Bromley

Chesterfield will host either Woking or Bromley on Sunday, May 7 at 3.30pm for a place in the National League play-off final.

19:26 BST

Third place confirmed!

FT: Chesterfield 4 v 0 Maidstone United

Second half goals from Dallas x2, Clements and Colclough secure third spot and a place in the play-off semi-finals for the Spireites.

One win from Wembley. Two wins from promotion back to League Two.

19:22 BST

Five minutes added

4-0.

19:21 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-0

COLCLOUGH!!

t’s 4-0 on 90 minutes. Colclough goes around keeper Mersin and taps home after Quigley squeezed a pass through to him.

19:14 BST

83

Still 3-0, but Town are pushing for more goals.

Third spot and a place in the play-off sem-finals is going to be theirs.

19:06 BST

Third Spireites sub - 75 minutes

Dallas off. Quigley on.

19:05 BST

Penalty shout for Town

As Mandeville goes down in the box. He was caught from behind. Looked a strong shout.

3-0 on 75.

19:04 BST

Almost a hat-trick for Dallas!

Mandeville’s low cross somehow finds him at the back post but Stones keeper Mersin makes the block from Dallas.

19:02 BST

Spireites sub - 72 minutes

Jones off, no doubt rested. He comes off for Akinola.

18:59 BST

Almost 4-0

Oldaker is denied in the box by a great block.

The Technique is rocking!

