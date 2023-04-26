Recap: Chesterfield seal third place after scoring four times in second-half against Maidstone United
Chesterfield will seal third place in the National League with a win against relegated Maidstone United on the final day of the season (5.30pm KO).
The Spireites hold third spot and are two points clear of fourth-placed Woking, who travel to Solihull Moors.
All Town have to do is match what Woking do and third place will be theirs.
Finishing third would guarantee a place in the play-off semi-finals and a home tie.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay with us throughout the day.
Chesterfield v Maidstone United: LIVE UPDATES
Woking or Bromley
Chesterfield will host either Woking or Bromley on Sunday, May 7 at 3.30pm for a place in the National League play-off final.
Third place confirmed!
FT: Chesterfield 4 v 0 Maidstone United
Second half goals from Dallas x2, Clements and Colclough secure third spot and a place in the play-off semi-finals for the Spireites.
One win from Wembley. Two wins from promotion back to League Two.
Five minutes added
4-0.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-0
COLCLOUGH!!
t’s 4-0 on 90 minutes. Colclough goes around keeper Mersin and taps home after Quigley squeezed a pass through to him.
Still 3-0, but Town are pushing for more goals.
Third spot and a place in the play-off sem-finals is going to be theirs.
Third Spireites sub - 75 minutes
Dallas off. Quigley on.
Penalty shout for Town
As Mandeville goes down in the box. He was caught from behind. Looked a strong shout.
3-0 on 75.
Almost a hat-trick for Dallas!
Mandeville’s low cross somehow finds him at the back post but Stones keeper Mersin makes the block from Dallas.
Spireites sub - 72 minutes
Jones off, no doubt rested. He comes off for Akinola.
Almost 4-0
Oldaker is denied in the box by a great block.
The Technique is rocking!