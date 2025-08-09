Recap: Chesterfield score two second-half goals to beat Cheltenham Town
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Cheltenham Town 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
Two wins from two!
FT: Cheltenham Town 0 v 2 Chesterfield
Gordon's first goal for the Spireites and a classy free-kick from Duffy make it two wins from two and successive clean sheets at the start of the season. Could have been more in the end.
Sub - 90+
Markanday off, Lewis on.
Five minutes added
0-2.
More subs - 86 mins
Dobra off, Mandeville on. Naylor off, Dibley-Dias on.
80 mins
0-2.
Wow!
McFadzean has just nearly caught out keeper Day from well inside his own half with a rocket of a shot! Day was panicking but managed to get back and tip over!
Off the line!
Dobra went through on goal, looked to be bundled over, but no penalty given. Grigg then reacted quickest to the loose ball but his turn and finish was cleared off the line!
70-75 mins
Good reaction save from Hemming down to his right to deny Bickerstaff.
Spireites subs - 70 mins
Grigg is on for Bonis, who has worked tirelessly. And Darcy comes on for his debut, replacing Duffy.
GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 0-2
DUFFY!!!
Chesterfield make it 2-0 on 68 minutes and it's a delightful curling free-kick from Duffy. Pure class.
65-70 mins
The Spireites have had another opportunity when Bonis teed-up Dobra but he blazed over from inside the area. Blues pushing for a second here.
60-65 mins
Big chance for Chesterfield as Dobra found Duffy in the box, he picked out Markanday who was dead central and probably six or seven yards out, but his shot was blocked in fairness.
55-60 mins
Spireites fans are in good voice now, watching their side lead 1-0 in the sun.
Bonis has been booked and the hosts have made a couple of subs.
GOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! 0-1
Back underway!
Off we go!
Goalless at the break
HT: Cheltenham Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Bit of a non-event for the most part but the #Spireites ended the half with chances. Dobra's volley was cleared off the line by Young and Duffy has had the ball in the net but the offside flag was up. Five yellows for the hosts.
40-45 mins
Archer is the fifth Cheltenham player in the book as we approach half-time.
Goal ruled out!
Bennett picked up the Robins’ third yellow card for a trip on Naylor as he tried to advance forward into the Cheltenham half.
Next, Markanday collected the ball in space and forced keeper Day to parry from 20+ yards, Duffy buried the rebound but the offside flag was up.
