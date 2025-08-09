Live

Recap: Chesterfield score two second-half goals to beat Cheltenham Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Aug 2025, 16:48 BST
Chesterfield travel to Cheltenham Town for their first away game of the season (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Cheltenham Town 0 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:52 BST

Two wins from two!

FT: Cheltenham Town 0 v 2 Chesterfield

Gordon's first goal for the Spireites and a classy free-kick from Duffy make it two wins from two and successive clean sheets at the start of the season. Could have been more in the end.

16:47 BST

Sub - 90+

Markanday off, Lewis on.

16:46 BST

Five minutes added

0-2.

16:41 BST

More subs - 86 mins

Dobra off, Mandeville on. Naylor off, Dibley-Dias on.

16:36 BST

80 mins

0-2.

16:33 BST

Wow!

McFadzean has just nearly caught out keeper Day from well inside his own half with a rocket of a shot! Day was panicking but managed to get back and tip over!

16:32 BST

Off the line!

Dobra went through on goal, looked to be bundled over, but no penalty given. Grigg then reacted quickest to the loose ball but his turn and finish was cleared off the line!

16:29 BST

70-75 mins

Good reaction save from Hemming down to his right to deny Bickerstaff.

16:27 BST

Spireites subs - 70 mins

Grigg is on for Bonis, who has worked tirelessly. And Darcy comes on for his debut, replacing Duffy.

16:25 BST

GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 0-2

DUFFY!!!

Chesterfield make it 2-0 on 68 minutes and it's a delightful curling free-kick from Duffy. Pure class.

16:23 BST

65-70 mins

The Spireites have had another opportunity when Bonis teed-up Dobra but he blazed over from inside the area. Blues pushing for a second here.

16:17 BST

60-65 mins

Big chance for Chesterfield as Dobra found Duffy in the box, he picked out Markanday who was dead central and probably six or seven yards out, but his shot was blocked in fairness.

16:13 BST

55-60 mins

Spireites fans are in good voice now, watching their side lead 1-0 in the sun.

Bonis has been booked and the hosts have made a couple of subs.

16:05 BST

GOOOAAAAALLLLL!!! 0-1

GORDON CLAIMING IT!!!

Chesterfield open the scoring early in the second-half, 0-1. Markanday plays in Duffy in the box, he crosses for Bonis, whose clever flick appears to come back off the post and hit Gordon. His first goal for the Blues!

16:00 BST

Back underway!

Off we go!

15:46 BST

Goalless at the break

HT: Cheltenham Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Bit of a non-event for the most part but the #Spireites ended the half with chances. Dobra's volley was cleared off the line by Young and Duffy has had the ball in the net but the offside flag was up. Five yellows for the hosts.

15:44 BST

40-45 mins

Archer is the fifth Cheltenham player in the book as we approach half-time.

15:40 BSTUpdated 15:53 BST

Goal ruled out!

Bennett picked up the Robins’ third yellow card for a trip on Naylor as he tried to advance forward into the Cheltenham half.

Next, Markanday collected the ball in space and forced keeper Day to parry from 20+ yards, Duffy buried the rebound but the offside flag was up.

