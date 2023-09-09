News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield score two late goals to beat 10-man Dagenham and Redbridge

Chesterfield host Dagenham and Redbridge in the National League today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 9th Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 9th Sep 2023, 18:54 BST
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge - live updates (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge - live updates (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).
Chesterfield v Dagenham and Redbridge - live updates (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images).

The Spireites are second, while the Daggers are 11th.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
17:00 BST

Another win!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge

The kings of comebacks and late goals are at it again.

Spireites come froma goal down to beat 10-man Daggers 3-1.

16:59 BST

GOOOOAAALLLLL!!! 3-1

BANKS!!!

The sub drills a third from the edge of the box. Keeper Justham should do bettter.

16:55 BST

Banks shoots

Justham parries for a corner.

16:55 BST

Chance for Quigley

But he blazes it over the bar.

94 minutes played.

16:54 BST

GOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-1

Grigg scores the penalty! He sends Justham the wrong way.

Chesterfield lead 2-1. They’ve turned this one around.

16:53 BST

Penalty to Chesterfield! 90 minutes

Berry drives at the Daggers defence and is brought down. Seven minutes added.

16:49 BST

Third Spireites sub - 89 minutes

Banks on, Dobra off.

16:44 BST

Second Spireites sub - 84 minutes

Williams off, Quigley on. It’s an attacking sub.

16:39 BST

Big chance!

But Grigg could not make contact with Jamie Grimes’ headed knockdown. Grigg was six yards out, he stuck a leg out, but it just avoided him.

1-1 on 78 minutes.

16:36 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-1

COLCLOUGH!!!

Following Phipps’ red card, Colclough steps up and curls in the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box on the angle. Justham got a hand on it but he couldn’t keep it out.

