Recap: Chesterfield score two late goals to beat 10-man Dagenham and Redbridge
The Spireites are second, while the Daggers are 11th.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Another win!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Dagenham & Redbridge
The kings of comebacks and late goals are at it again.
Spireites come froma goal down to beat 10-man Daggers 3-1.
GOOOOAAALLLLL!!! 3-1
BANKS!!!
The sub drills a third from the edge of the box. Keeper Justham should do bettter.
Banks shoots
Justham parries for a corner.
Chance for Quigley
But he blazes it over the bar.
94 minutes played.
GOOOAAALLLL!!! 2-1
Grigg scores the penalty! He sends Justham the wrong way.
Chesterfield lead 2-1. They’ve turned this one around.
Penalty to Chesterfield! 90 minutes
Berry drives at the Daggers defence and is brought down. Seven minutes added.
Third Spireites sub - 89 minutes
Banks on, Dobra off.
Second Spireites sub - 84 minutes
Williams off, Quigley on. It’s an attacking sub.
Big chance!
But Grigg could not make contact with Jamie Grimes’ headed knockdown. Grigg was six yards out, he stuck a leg out, but it just avoided him.
1-1 on 78 minutes.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-1
COLCLOUGH!!!
Following Phipps’ red card, Colclough steps up and curls in the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box on the angle. Justham got a hand on it but he couldn’t keep it out.