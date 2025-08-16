Recap: Chesterfield score two late goals to beat 10-man Bristol Rovers
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Bristol Rovers: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm KO)
FT: Third straight win!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Bristol Rovers
Two late goals from McFadzean and Dobra, assisted by subs Lewis and Mandeville, seal a third straight win for the Spireites, who go top of the table for the time-being. Ten-man visitors equalised in the second-half but left empty-handed.
DOBRA!!!
Mandeville's cross from the right is finished at the back post by Dobra. 3-1 .
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-1
MCFADZEAN!!!
Chesterfield re-take the lead with the six minutes remaining. Substitute Lewis whips in a great corner and McFadzean gets across the near post to flick home a superb header. 2-1.
84 mins
Grigg, just on, goes through on goal, but his effort is saved by Southwood.
Four subs - 83 mins
Lewis, Mandeville, Fleck and Grigg are on for Daley-Campbell, Gordon, Stirk and Bonis.
80 mins
Darcy slips in Dobra in the box but Southwood makes the block.
75-80 mins
Great chance for Chesterfield but Bonis heads wide from Stirk’s cross from the left. Better from the hosts.
70-75 mins
Chesterfield have lost their way a little here. They need to regroup and find some composure.
Goal for Bristol Rovers: 1-1
Chesterfield didn’t deal with a ball into the box. Hemming saved from Kilgour but then Hutchinson scored the rebound from a tight angle.
Attendance
8,013 (715 Bristol Rovers fans)
Spireites sub - 64 mins
Darcy replaces Duffy.
60-65 mins
Rovers bring on Hutchinson for McEachran.
They then have a big chance but Conteh fires over when well-placed in the box.
55-60 mins
Former Spireite Sparkes is booked for a shocking tackle on Markanday. Daley-Campbell is then booked for reacting and shoving Sparkes.
From the free-kick, Daley-Campbell delivers and Bonis heads towards goal but Southwood pushes over.
50-55 mins
Duffy wins the ball in the Rovers half and sends Naylor away down the right. His cross is met by Bonis who forces Southwood to parry over but the offside flag was up anyway.
46-50 mins
Naylor has gone into the book for a ‘professional’ foul, shall we say, on sub Sotiriou.
Back underway!
We are back up and running in the second-half.
Rovers have made a double change, with Lopata replaced by Sotiriou. And Southam-Hales is on for Harrison.
HT: 1-0
HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Bristol Rovers
Spireites a goal up and a man up. Senior sent off for the visitors after judging to have bundled over Dobra. Naylor then headed the opener two minutes later.
GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-0
NAYLOR!!!
Chesterfield make the extra man count straight away, 1-0. Duffy's initial free-kick hits the wall but he picks up the second ball and his deep cross from the left is met by Naylor and his header loops in.