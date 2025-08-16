Live

Recap: Chesterfield score two late goals to beat 10-man Bristol Rovers

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 16th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 16th Aug 2025, 14:29 BST
Chesterfield v Bristol Rovers - live updates.
Chesterfield return to league action when they host Bristol Rovers today (12.30pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

14:28 BST

FT: Third straight win!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 1 Bristol Rovers

Two late goals from McFadzean and Dobra, assisted by subs Lewis and Mandeville, seal a third straight win for the Spireites, who go top of the table for the time-being. Ten-man visitors equalised in the second-half but left empty-handed.

14:20 BST

DOBRA!!!

Mandeville's cross from the right is finished at the back post by Dobra. 3-1 .

14:16 BST

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 2-1

MCFADZEAN!!!

Chesterfield re-take the lead with the six minutes remaining. Substitute Lewis whips in a great corner and McFadzean gets across the near post to flick home a superb header. 2-1.

14:16 BST

84 mins

Grigg, just on, goes through on goal, but his effort is saved by Southwood.

14:13 BST

Four subs - 83 mins

Lewis, Mandeville, Fleck and Grigg are on for Daley-Campbell, Gordon, Stirk and Bonis.

14:11 BST

80 mins

Darcy slips in Dobra in the box but Southwood makes the block.

14:09 BST

75-80 mins

Great chance for Chesterfield but Bonis heads wide from Stirk’s cross from the left. Better from the hosts.

14:05 BST

70-75 mins

Chesterfield have lost their way a little here. They need to regroup and find some composure.

14:00 BST

Goal for Bristol Rovers: 1-1

Chesterfield didn’t deal with a ball into the box. Hemming saved from Kilgour but then Hutchinson scored the rebound from a tight angle.

13:58 BST

Attendance

8,013 (715 Bristol Rovers fans)

13:54 BST

Spireites sub - 64 mins

Darcy replaces Duffy.

13:52 BST

60-65 mins

Rovers bring on Hutchinson for McEachran.

They then have a big chance but Conteh fires over when well-placed in the box.

13:49 BST

55-60 mins

Former Spireite Sparkes is booked for a shocking tackle on Markanday. Daley-Campbell is then booked for reacting and shoving Sparkes.

From the free-kick, Daley-Campbell delivers and Bonis heads towards goal but Southwood pushes over.

13:47 BST

50-55 mins

Duffy wins the ball in the Rovers half and sends Naylor away down the right. His cross is met by Bonis who forces Southwood to parry over but the offside flag was up anyway.

13:41 BST

46-50 mins

Naylor has gone into the book for a ‘professional’ foul, shall we say, on sub Sotiriou.

13:36 BST

Back underway!

We are back up and running in the second-half.

Rovers have made a double change, with Lopata replaced by Sotiriou. And Southam-Hales is on for Harrison.

13:19 BST

HT: 1-0

HT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Bristol Rovers

Spireites a goal up and a man up. Senior sent off for the visitors after judging to have bundled over Dobra. Naylor then headed the opener two minutes later.

13:12 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-0

NAYLOR!!!

Chesterfield make the extra man count straight away, 1-0. Duffy's initial free-kick hits the wall but he picks up the second ball and his deep cross from the left is met by Naylor and his header loops in.

