Recap: Chesterfield score twice to beat Bromley and stay top of National League
The Spireites are top and unbeaten in eight, including seven wins, while Bromley are fourth after going 11 without defeat.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know.
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Bromley: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
FT: Great win!
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Bromley
Second-half goals from Quigley and Naylor secure an eighth win in nine games. Unbeaten run extended to nine. Bromley’s own 11-match unbeaten record ends. Town made six changes but still had enough. Could be one of their more important wins.
Chance for 3-0
But Banks can’t quite connect with Mandeville’s cross to the back post.
Six minutes added
2-0.
Third Spireites sub - 84 minutes
Grigg on, Quigley off.
Second Spireites sub - 76 minutes
Mandeville on, Jacobs off.
GOOOAAAALLLLLL!!!
NAYLOR!!!
Chesterfield double their lead on 75 minutes, 2-0. King delivers a corner and Naylor’s header into the ground finds its way past Smith.
Close!
King and Naylor link-up down the right, get to the byline, ball pulled back, corner.
First Spireites sub - 65 minutes
Colclough replaces Berry.
Quigley curled a shot over just before, after carrying the ball forward a long distance.
Almost 2-0
Berry arrives late at the back post to meet Jacobs’ cross but his effort whistled wide.
1-0 on 62 minutes.