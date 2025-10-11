Recap: Chesterfield score twice in second-half to beat Salford City
FT: 2-0
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Salford City
An own goal, and one from Darcy, both in the second-half, secure the Spireites a hard-fought win and a first clean sheet in the league in two months. Excellent save from Hemming at 1-0 proved vital.
90 mins
Five minutes added. 2-0.
Town sub - 89 mins
Dickson is on for Bonis.
GOOOAAAALLL!!! 2-0
DARCY!!!
Darcy pounced from close-range after the visitors did not deal with Berry's cross ino the box. 2-0!
80-85 mins
N’Mai claims for a penalty for a handball against Dunkley but nothing is given.
Woodburn has been booked for chopping down Bonis.
Dunkley has headed over from Markanday’s cross.
75-80 mins
Markanday curls over from the edge of the box. The better option might have been to slip Darcy in who had made an overlapping down down his right.
1-0.
70-75 mins
Great save from Hemming to tip a low shot from Udoh onto the post. That was going in. Superb stop.
Attendance
7,962 (242 Salford City fans)
Blues subs - 68 mins
Berry and Darcy are on for and Dobra and Mandeville.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-0
OWN GOAL!!!
Chesterfield take the lead just after the hour, 1-0. Mandeville's deep corner is headed back across goal by Dunkley and Turton turns it into his own net.
55-60 mins
Paul Cook’s just been having a talk with Gary Roberts, presumably about some possible changes.
0-0.
50-55 mins
Chance for Chesterfield after a sweeping move. Mandeville got it out wide to Markanday, his right-footed shot was parried out by Howard, Mandeville had a go at the rebound, then Naylor, before a foul was given.
Meanwhile, Salford have brought on N’Mai, who scored the equaliser here last season, replacing Stockton.
46-50 mins
Dobra took a whack to the head but he’s okay and back up and running.
Back underway
Off we go in the second-half.
HT: 0-0
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City
Competitive game. A half chance or two for each side. Probably a mistake or a moment of magic wins it. Referee Oliver Mackey off injured, which got the biggest cheer of the day so far after his first-half performance.
45+
Looks like fourth official Sam Wesson has taken over refereeing duties.
40-45 mins
The biggest cheer of the day so far comes as referee Oliver Mackey can’t continue. He walks over to the tunnel area. Looks like we are going to have a change in referee before half-time.
40-45 mins
Stirk has dropped to the floor and then got back up again. Perhaps a foot injury. Hobbling. He’ll try continue until half-time.
0-0.