Recap: Chesterfield score twice in second-half to beat Salford City

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 11th Oct 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2025, 16:59 BST
Chesterfield v Salford City - live updates.
Chesterfield return to league action today when they host Salford City (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Salford City: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:59 BST

FT: 2-0

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Salford City

An own goal, and one from Darcy, both in the second-half, secure the Spireites a hard-fought win and a first clean sheet in the league in two months. Excellent save from Hemming at 1-0 proved vital.

16:54 BST

90 mins

Five minutes added. 2-0.

16:52 BST

Town sub - 89 mins

Dickson is on for Bonis.

16:48 BST

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 2-0

DARCY!!!

Darcy pounced from close-range after the visitors did not deal with Berry's cross ino the box. 2-0!

16:46 BST

80-85 mins

N’Mai claims for a penalty for a handball against Dunkley but nothing is given.

Woodburn has been booked for chopping down Bonis.

Dunkley has headed over from Markanday’s cross.

16:42 BST

75-80 mins

Markanday curls over from the edge of the box. The better option might have been to slip Darcy in who had made an overlapping down down his right.

1-0.

16:38 BST

70-75 mins

Great save from Hemming to tip a low shot from Udoh onto the post. That was going in. Superb stop.

16:33 BST

Attendance

7,962 (242 Salford City fans)

16:31 BST

Blues subs - 68 mins

Berry and Darcy are on for and Dobra and Mandeville.

16:27 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-0

OWN GOAL!!!

Chesterfield take the lead just after the hour, 1-0. Mandeville's deep corner is headed back across goal by Dunkley and Turton turns it into his own net.

16:23 BST

55-60 mins

Paul Cook’s just been having a talk with Gary Roberts, presumably about some possible changes.

0-0.

16:18 BST

50-55 mins

Chance for Chesterfield after a sweeping move. Mandeville got it out wide to Markanday, his right-footed shot was parried out by Howard, Mandeville had a go at the rebound, then Naylor, before a foul was given.

Meanwhile, Salford have brought on N’Mai, who scored the equaliser here last season, replacing Stockton.

16:12 BST

46-50 mins

Dobra took a whack to the head but he’s okay and back up and running.

16:08 BST

Back underway

Off we go in the second-half.

15:52 BST

HT: 0-0

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Salford City

Competitive game. A half chance or two for each side. Probably a mistake or a moment of magic wins it. Referee Oliver Mackey off injured, which got the biggest cheer of the day so far after his first-half performance.

15:46 BST

45+

Looks like fourth official Sam Wesson has taken over refereeing duties.

15:45 BST

40-45 mins

The biggest cheer of the day so far comes as referee Oliver Mackey can’t continue. He walks over to the tunnel area. Looks like we are going to have a change in referee before half-time.

15:42 BST

40-45 mins

Stirk has dropped to the floor and then got back up again. Perhaps a foot injury. Hobbling. He’ll try continue until half-time.

0-0.

