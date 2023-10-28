News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
Boris Johnson reveals he is joining GB News
Israel warns civilians as it plans to launch ground offensive
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
Live

Recap: Chesterfield score twice in second-half to beat Kidderminster Harriers

Chesterfield travel to relegation-threatened Kidderminster Harriers today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 28th Oct 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 28th Oct 2023, 17:01 BST
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)
Kidderminster Harriers v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by GEOFF CADDICK/AFP via Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates so stay tuned!

FT: Kidderminster Harriers 1 v 3 Chesterfied: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
17:00 BST

FT: Impressive win!

FT: Kidderminster Harriers 1 v 3 Chesterfield

Two goals from Banks and a late header from Grigg extends Town’s unbeaten run to 13. They stay top. This was a really tough examination and they passed it well in the end.

16:59 BST

Williams limps off

Seconds left.

16:53 BST

GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-3

GRIGG!!!

It’s 3-1 to Chesterfield as seven minutes are added-on. Another electric counter. Berry surges forward, plays it to Naylor, who crosses for Grigg to head in.

16:51 BST

Seven minutes added

1-2.

16:46 BST

Attendance:

3,913 (1,531 Spireites fans).

16:46 BST

Red card for Kidderminster

McNally is sent off after receiving his second yellow. Hosts down to 10 men.

Chesterfield still lead 2-1.

16:39 BST

Second Spireites sub - 78

Berry on, Colclough off.

16:34 BST

First Spirteites sub - 73 mins

Dobra off, Jacobs on.

16:29 BST

GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-2

BANKS AGAIN!!!

Chesterfield back in front on 63 mins, 1-2. Been a breathless, hectic second-half. Freckleton wrestled to the byline and crossed low, Grigg hit the post, Banks finished the rebound. Celebrates with a forward roll.

16:24 BST

Great defending from Williams

The Town man makes an excellent sliding tackle on McLean and then follows it up by making a brilliant block.

63 gone, end-to-end stuff, very hectic.

Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield