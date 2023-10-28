Recap: Chesterfield score twice in second-half to beat Kidderminster Harriers
FT: Impressive win!
FT: Kidderminster Harriers 1 v 3 Chesterfield
Two goals from Banks and a late header from Grigg extends Town’s unbeaten run to 13. They stay top. This was a really tough examination and they passed it well in the end.
Williams limps off
Seconds left.
GOOOAAAALLLLL!!! 1-3
GRIGG!!!
It’s 3-1 to Chesterfield as seven minutes are added-on. Another electric counter. Berry surges forward, plays it to Naylor, who crosses for Grigg to head in.
Seven minutes added
1-2.
Attendance:
3,913 (1,531 Spireites fans).
Red card for Kidderminster
McNally is sent off after receiving his second yellow. Hosts down to 10 men.
Chesterfield still lead 2-1.
Second Spireites sub - 78
Berry on, Colclough off.
First Spirteites sub - 73 mins
Dobra off, Jacobs on.
GOOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-2
BANKS AGAIN!!!
Chesterfield back in front on 63 mins, 1-2. Been a breathless, hectic second-half. Freckleton wrestled to the byline and crossed low, Grigg hit the post, Banks finished the rebound. Celebrates with a forward roll.
Great defending from Williams
The Town man makes an excellent sliding tackle on McLean and then follows it up by making a brilliant block.
63 gone, end-to-end stuff, very hectic.