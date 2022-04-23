The fifth-placed Spireites go in search of a much-needed win to help cement their place in the play-off places.
The visitors have only won two of 38 games this season but one of those came recently away at Boreham Wood and they scored five goals at high-flying Wrexham last month.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the match...
Chesterfield v Dover Athletic: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 23 April, 2022, 16:59
- FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Dover Athletic (3pm KO)
- Visitors take lead through Gyasi on 14 minutes; Khan equalises 10 minutes later
- Goodman puts Dover in front on 81; Khan instant equaliser on 82; King then scores on 85
- Spireites 5th; Dover rock bottom
- Three changes for Chesterfield as Maguire, Oyeleke and Khan replace Gunning, Kellermann and Denton
- (3-4-2-1) Loach; Williams, Grimes, Maguire; King, Weston, Oyeleke, Whittle; Khan, Mandeville; Asante. Subs: Miller, Kellermann, McCourt, Whelan, Denton.
Full-time!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Dover Athletic
The Spireites score twice in four minutes to complete late comeback. Made hard work of it at times. Big sigh of relief. They really needed that.
Reaction coming up.
King’s free-kick
Dips over the bar. Not long to go.
Five minutes added
3-2.
Chance for a fourth
But Whelan blows it. He breaks clear, beats his man, has a chance to shoot, but then tries to beat his man again and then the angle is against him. Saved.
3-2, 90 minutes are up.
GOOOOOAAAALLLLLL!!! 3-2
KING!!!
Chesterfield have turned this game on its head in a matter of minutes. 2-1 down, now lead 3-2! King shoots into the bottom corner on his left from inside the area. Five minutes to go.
GOOOOOAAAALLL!!! 2-2
KHAN AGAIN!!
Instant equaliser!
Khan blasts in from a very tight angle about a minute after Dover’s second.
Goal for Dover: 1-2
Goodman fires in first time at the back post after Chesterfield failed to clear a free-kick. So sloppy. 10 to go.
Another good save!
This time Andre’s tips over from King’s looping header at the back post.
Great save!
Denton’s header at the far post is kept out by the diving Andre. Denton got across his man from King’s cross from the right. Great play all-round.
1-1 after 72 minutes.
Second Spireites sub - 67 minutes
Oyeleke off, McCourt on.