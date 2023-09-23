Recap: Chesterfield score three times in second-half to beat Wealdstone
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
A sixth win in a row!
FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Wealdstone
The Spireites score three times in the second-half to record a sixth successive victory.
They remain top.
A clinical second-half.
Goal for Wealdstone: 3-2
But only seconds remain.
Tyrer saves from Dyer
Good save down to his right.
Six minutes added
Chances
For Mandeville and Dobra.
Town searching for a fourth goal.
Tyrer
Saves with his legs from Abdulmalik.
Third Spireites sub - 77 minutes
Jacobs off, Dobra on.
Chance for Quigley
But Ward saves with his legs.
3-1 on 75 minutes.
Spireites subs - 70 minutes
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Berry off, Colclough on.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1
JACOBS!!!
And just like that, Chesterfield lead 3-1. Jacobs shows superb composure to net his first goal for the club.
Two quick-fire goal for the hosts.