News you can trust since 1855
BREAKING
Police officer charged with murder after fatal shooting of Chris Kaba
UK signs new ocean treaty but net zero u-turn 'already undermining it'
Police searching for three men over Raheem Sterling burglary
RSPCA centres jam-packed with 'cruelly abandoned' guinea pigs
Police officer who stamped on man’s head during arrest sacked
Bank of England announces interest rates will remain at 5.25%

Recap: Chesterfield score three times in second-half to beat Wealdstone

Chesterfield will be aiming to record their sixth win on the bounce when they host Wealdstone today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Sep 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Sep 2023, 19:33 BST
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.
Chesterfield v Wealdstone - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Wealdstone: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
16:57 BSTUpdated 16:58 BST

A sixth win in a row!

FT: Chesterfield 3 v 2 Wealdstone

The Spireites score three times in the second-half to record a sixth successive victory.

They remain top.

A clinical second-half.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:56 BST

Goal for Wealdstone: 3-2

But only seconds remain.

16:50 BST

Tyrer saves from Dyer

Good save down to his right.

3-1.

16:49 BST

Six minutes added

3-1.

16:46 BST

Chances

For Mandeville and Dobra.

Town searching for a fourth goal.

16:42 BST

Tyrer

Saves with his legs from Abdulmalik.

16:36 BST

Third Spireites sub - 77 minutes

Jacobs off, Dobra on.

16:34 BST

Chance for Quigley

But Ward saves with his legs.

3-1 on 75 minutes.

16:29 BSTUpdated 16:30 BST

Spireites subs - 70 minutes

Grigg off, Quigley on.

Berry off, Colclough on.

16:29 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 3-1

JACOBS!!!

And just like that, Chesterfield lead 3-1. Jacobs shows superb composure to net his first goal for the club.

Two quick-fire goal for the hosts.

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldWealdstone Chesterfield