Recap: Chesterfield rue missed chances in defeat to promotion rivals FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield travel to promotion rivals Halifax today (5.20pm KO).
The fifth-placed Spireites are four points behind the Shaymen in third so the game could have a big say on the play-off picture come the end of the season.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and wil bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:14
- FT: Halifax 2 v 0 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
- Slew open scoring on 76 minutes for Halifax; Warburton adds second
- Spireites 5th; Shaymen 3rd
- Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Kellermann, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Denton. Subs: Miller, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whelan, Quigley.
- Spireites unchanged
Full-time
FT: Halifax 2 v 0 Chesterfield
Spireites pay the price for not taking their chances when they were on top. Top three looks a long-shot now.
Attendance
3,294
Four minutes added
Heading for a frustrating afternoon.
Goal for Halifax: 2-0
Warburton’s strike takes a deflection and Loach is wrong-footed. Cruel on Chesterfield this.
Mandeville goes close
But Johnson tips wide at his near post. Almost an instant equaliser.
Goal for Halifax: 1-0
Slew slots in at the far post. Totally against the run of play. Typical.
King fires wide
After another good Town counter. It was on his left foot and the ball was bobbling all over in the box. Chesterfield much the better side here.
Close again
Another big chance, this time for Asante, but Johnson saves with his legs.
Third Spireites sub - 71 minutes
Kellermann, who has been booked, is replaced by McCourt.
Another Town chance
Asante sends Miller clear down the left, he delivers a deep cross into the box and Quigley heads at goal but it is straight at Johnson. That was a much more difficult chance because the cross had no pace on it.