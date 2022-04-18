Recap: Chesterfield rue missed chances in defeat to promotion rivals FC Halifax Town

Chesterfield travel to promotion rivals Halifax today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Monday, 18th April 2022, 7:15 pm
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.

The fifth-placed Spireites are four points behind the Shaymen in third so the game could have a big say on the play-off picture come the end of the season.

The Blues have not played for nine days, while Halifax drew 1-1 at Altrincham on Good Friday.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and wil bring you everything you need to know before, during and after the game.

Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:14

  • FT: Halifax 2 v 0 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
  • Slew open scoring on 76 minutes for Halifax; Warburton adds second
  • Spireites 5th; Shaymen 3rd
  • Loach; Williams, Gunning, Grimes; King, Weston, Kellermann, Whittle; Mandeville; Asante, Denton. Subs: Miller, Oyeleke, McCourt, Whelan, Quigley.
  • Spireites unchanged
Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:14

Full-time

FT: Halifax 2 v 0 Chesterfield

Spireites pay the price for not taking their chances when they were on top. Top three looks a long-shot now.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:12

Attendance

3,294

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 19:07

Four minutes added

Heading for a frustrating afternoon.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:58

Goal for Halifax: 2-0

Warburton’s strike takes a deflection and Loach is wrong-footed. Cruel on Chesterfield this.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:55

Mandeville goes close

But Johnson tips wide at his near post. Almost an instant equaliser.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:54

Goal for Halifax: 1-0

Slew slots in at the far post. Totally against the run of play. Typical.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:53

King fires wide

After another good Town counter. It was on his left foot and the ball was bobbling all over in the box. Chesterfield much the better side here.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:51

Close again

Another big chance, this time for Asante, but Johnson saves with his legs.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:49

Third Spireites sub - 71 minutes

Kellermann, who has been booked, is replaced by McCourt.

Monday, 18 April, 2022, 18:47

Another Town chance

Asante sends Miller clear down the left, he delivers a deep cross into the box and Quigley heads at goal but it is straight at Johnson. That was a much more difficult chance because the cross had no pace on it.

