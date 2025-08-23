Live

Recap: Chesterfield return to winning ways against Harrogate Town

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2025, 16:51 BST
Harrogate Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield will be aiming to bounce back from their midweek defeat when they visit unbeaten Harrogate Town this Saturday (3pm KO).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Harrogate Town 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

16:50 BST

FT: 1-2

FT: Harrogate Town 1 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites record their first-ever victory against the hosts in seven attempts. Dunkley's late header wins it. Positive reaction after midweek. Good away win. Harrogate were much-improved after the break.

16:47 BST

90 mins

Three minutes added. 1-2.

16:44 BST

85 mins

Dobra almost adds a third but his shot is deflected over for a corner.

16:39 BST

Spireites sub - 83 mins

Naylor is on for Stirk.

16:39 BST

GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-2

DUNKLEY!!!

Chesterfield are back in front on 82 minutes, 1-2. Dunkley heads in from Mandeville's corner.

16:30 BST

Spireites subs - 75 mins

Mandeville replaces Darcy. And Grigg is on for Bonis.

16:28 BST

65-70 mins

Another big chance for Dobra in the box but Belshaw saves.

Good defending from Dunkley down the other end as he blocked behind from McCoulsky who was runningat him at pace.

16:21 BST

60-65 mins

Morris stings the palms of Hemming from distance and then Duke-McKenna heads wide at the back post.

16:19 BST

Spireites subs - 63 mins

Fleck and Markanday replace Dibley-Dias and Duffy.

16:16 BST

55-60 mins

Chesterfield have had a bit of territory in the last few minutes as they try to compose themselves after that equaliser.

16:12 BST

50-55 mins

Hosts have a spring in their step now and they are sensing a second goal.

16:07 BST

Goal for Harrogate: 1-1

Duke-McKenna slots in. It comes just minutes after Chesterfield had two big chances for Dobra and Bonis to double their lead.

16:05 BST

46-50 mins

Huge chance for 0-2 but Dobra smacks one well over the bar from close-range after Bonis touched the ball into his path after Gordon got down the left.

Then ANOTHER massive chance as Bonis races through one-on-one but he lifts the ball over keepr Belshaw and the bar.

16:01 BST

Back underway!

Off we go in the second-half.

15:46 BST

HT: 0-1

HT: Harrogate Town 0 v 1 Chesterfield

Darcy's first goal for the Spireites has them deservedly in front at the break. Duffy had a chance for a second but Belshaw blocked. Visitors have not been in any real danger. Good away performance so far.

15:40 BST

35-40 mins

Nice spell for Chesterfield as they try to force a second. Darcy is at the heart of everything good they are doing.

Dibley-Dias has been booked for taking down Duke-McKenna.

15:33 BST

30-35 mins

Duke-McKenna has been lively down the left for the hosts and Dunkley had to head behind his dangerous cross for a corner.

But it was cleared at the near post and Chesterfield broke clear with Dobra but his run forward was eventually snuffed out.

15:30 BST

25-30 mins

Chesterfield still 1-0 up after half an hour.

