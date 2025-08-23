Recap: Chesterfield return to winning ways against Harrogate Town
FT: 1-2
90 mins
Three minutes added. 1-2.
85 mins
Dobra almost adds a third but his shot is deflected over for a corner.
Spireites sub - 83 mins
Naylor is on for Stirk.
GOOOAAAAALLLL!!! 1-2
DUNKLEY!!!
Chesterfield are back in front on 82 minutes, 1-2. Dunkley heads in from Mandeville's corner.
Spireites subs - 75 mins
Mandeville replaces Darcy. And Grigg is on for Bonis.
65-70 mins
Another big chance for Dobra in the box but Belshaw saves.
Good defending from Dunkley down the other end as he blocked behind from McCoulsky who was runningat him at pace.
60-65 mins
Morris stings the palms of Hemming from distance and then Duke-McKenna heads wide at the back post.
Spireites subs - 63 mins
Fleck and Markanday replace Dibley-Dias and Duffy.
55-60 mins
Chesterfield have had a bit of territory in the last few minutes as they try to compose themselves after that equaliser.
50-55 mins
Hosts have a spring in their step now and they are sensing a second goal.
Goal for Harrogate: 1-1
Duke-McKenna slots in. It comes just minutes after Chesterfield had two big chances for Dobra and Bonis to double their lead.
46-50 mins
Huge chance for 0-2 but Dobra smacks one well over the bar from close-range after Bonis touched the ball into his path after Gordon got down the left.
Then ANOTHER massive chance as Bonis races through one-on-one but he lifts the ball over keepr Belshaw and the bar.
Back underway!
Off we go in the second-half.
HT: 0-1
HT: Harrogate Town 0 v 1 Chesterfield
Darcy's first goal for the Spireites has them deservedly in front at the break. Duffy had a chance for a second but Belshaw blocked. Visitors have not been in any real danger. Good away performance so far.
35-40 mins
Nice spell for Chesterfield as they try to force a second. Darcy is at the heart of everything good they are doing.
Dibley-Dias has been booked for taking down Duke-McKenna.
30-35 mins
Duke-McKenna has been lively down the left for the hosts and Dunkley had to head behind his dangerous cross for a corner.
But it was cleared at the near post and Chesterfield broke clear with Dobra but his run forward was eventually snuffed out.
25-30 mins
Chesterfield still 1-0 up after half an hour.