Recap: Chesterfield remain unbeaten and top of National League after late draw against Yeovil Town

Chesterfield take on Yeovil Town at Huish Park today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 17th September 2022, 6:28 pm
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
The Spireites are top of the table after starting the season eight games unbeaten.

The Glovers are 18th after just one win so far.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Yeovil Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 18:22

Key Events

  • FT: Yeovil Town 2 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
  • Spireites remain top of league and unbeaten
  • Grimes cancels out Toure’s opener; Staunton for 2-1 on 80; Uchegbulan for 2-2 on 88 minutes
  • Spireites XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Clarke, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Gyasi.
Show new updates
Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 18:22

REACTION

'Off day' - Chesterfield coach reacts to late 'ugly' draw against Yeovil Town

Chesterfield had an ‘off day’ against Yeovil Town but still rescued a late draw at Huish Park to stay unbeaten and top of the league.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 17:33

How the action unfolded

Chesterfield score late to rescue draw at Yeovil and keep unbeaten run going - how it happened

Jesurun Uchegbulam’s first Chesterfield goal rescued a late point for the Spireites after a 2-2 draw at Yeovil Town.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:56

FT: 2-2

FT: Yeovil Town 2 v 2 Chesterfield

Uchegbulam’s late equaliser keeps the Spireites’ unbeaten run going. A good point on the road on a day Town were not at their best. Spirited fightback once again.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:50

Five minutes added

Toure has just gone VERY close for Yeovil.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:49

GOOOOAAALLL!!! 2-2

UCHEGBULAM!!

Chesterfield have a late equaliser, Uchegbulam with his first goal for the club on 88 minutes. 2-2.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:45

Final sub

Cooper has replaced Mandeville.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:41

Goal for Yeovil: 2-1

Richards-Everton wins a header at the back post from a corner and Staunton turns it in. 10 minutes remaining.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:32

Paul Cook

Is booked. Must have said something which the fourth official did not like.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:30

Second Spireites sub - 70 minutes

Clarke off, Gyasi on.

Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 16:26

Spireites sub - 67 minutes

Miller off, Uchegbulam on.

