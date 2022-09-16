Recap: Chesterfield remain unbeaten and top of National League after late draw against Yeovil Town
Chesterfield take on Yeovil Town at Huish Park today (3pm KO).
The Spireites are top of the table after starting the season eight games unbeaten.
The Glovers are 18th after just one win so far.
Yeovil Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 17 September, 2022, 18:22
- FT: Yeovil Town 2 v 2 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Spireites remain top of league and unbeaten
- Grimes cancels out Toure’s opener; Staunton for 2-1 on 80; Uchegbulan for 2-2 on 88 minutes
- Spireites XI: Covolan; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Clarke, Miller; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Gyasi.
'Off day' - Chesterfield coach reacts to late 'ugly' draw against Yeovil Town
Chesterfield had an ‘off day’ against Yeovil Town but still rescued a late draw at Huish Park to stay unbeaten and top of the league.
Chesterfield score late to rescue draw at Yeovil and keep unbeaten run going - how it happened
Jesurun Uchegbulam’s first Chesterfield goal rescued a late point for the Spireites after a 2-2 draw at Yeovil Town.
FT: Yeovil Town 2 v 2 Chesterfield
Uchegbulam’s late equaliser keeps the Spireites’ unbeaten run going. A good point on the road on a day Town were not at their best. Spirited fightback once again.
Five minutes added
Toure has just gone VERY close for Yeovil.
GOOOOAAALLL!!! 2-2
UCHEGBULAM!!
Chesterfield have a late equaliser, Uchegbulam with his first goal for the club on 88 minutes. 2-2.
Final sub
Cooper has replaced Mandeville.
Goal for Yeovil: 2-1
Richards-Everton wins a header at the back post from a corner and Staunton turns it in. 10 minutes remaining.
Paul Cook
Is booked. Must have said something which the fourth official did not like.
Second Spireites sub - 70 minutes
Clarke off, Gyasi on.
Spireites sub - 67 minutes
Miller off, Uchegbulam on.