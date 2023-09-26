Recap: Chesterfield remain five points clear at top after beating Rochdale
FT: Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm)
What a win!
FT: Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield
The Spireites win seven league games in a row for the first time in 56 years. They remain five points clear at the top. A statement victory.
Five minutes added
1-2.
Booking
Jones is booked. That’s his fifth of the season. He will be suspended for Saturday.
Third Spireites sub - 85 mins
Banks on, Dobra off.
Blues still lead.
Not many chances lately.
Booking
For Oduroh for a foul on Dobra.
Chesterfield still lead 2-1.
The game has become a bit scrappy.
Double Spireites sub - 69 minutes
Berry and Grigg replace Colclough and Quigley.
Booking
For Uchegbulam.
Half chance for Mitchell
But it goes over.
1-2 after 61 minutes.