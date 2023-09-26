News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield remain five points clear at top after beating Rochdale

League leaders Chesterfield head to Rochdale tonight on the back of six successive wins (8pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Sep 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 26th Sep 2023, 22:08 BST
Rochdale v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (8pm)

22:00 BST

What a win!

FT: Rochdale 1 v 2 Chesterfield

The Spireites win seven league games in a row for the first time in 56 years. They remain five points clear at the top. A statement victory.

21:53 BST

Five minutes added

1-2.

21:53 BST

Booking

Jones is booked. That’s his fifth of the season. He will be suspended for Saturday.

21:47 BSTUpdated 21:47 BST

Third Spireites sub - 85 mins

Banks on, Dobra off.

21:43 BST

80

Blues still lead.

Not many chances lately.

21:39 BST

Booking

For Oduroh for a foul on Dobra.

21:37 BST

75

Chesterfield still lead 2-1.

The game has become a bit scrappy.

21:31 BST

Double Spireites sub - 69 minutes

Berry and Grigg replace Colclough and Quigley.

21:29 BST

Booking

For Uchegbulam.

21:23 BST

Half chance for Mitchell

But it goes over.

1-2 after 61 minutes.

