News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Recap: Chesterfield record successive wins with victory at Southend United

Chesterfield travel to play-off rivals Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Southend United v Chesterfield - live updates.

The Spireites, who won for the first time in 10 games on Saturday, visit the Shrimpers who are also battling for a place in the top seven despite off-the-field worries.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you everything you need to know.

Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

A big win!

FT: Southend United 1 v 2 Chesterfield

Back-to-back away wins for the Spireites. A really strong away performance.

Late free-kick for Southend

Arnold is up again!

Wow!

Arnold gets his head on the ball in the box but it goes over. Phew!

Late corner for Southend

The home keeper is up!

Five minutes added

1-2.

88 gone

Town have steadied the ship a bit in the last five minutes.

Chance for Town

Banks gets to the byline after a one-two with Mandeville and delivers a low cross but nobody could turn it in.

4-1-4-1

Looks like a change in formation for Town with Akinola now sitting in front of the back four.

Dallas is on the left of a midfield four.

10 to go.

Final Town sub - 79 minutes

Colclough off, Banks on.

15 to go

Town lead 2-1 but they are under the cosh now.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
ChesterfieldSpireites