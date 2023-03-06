Recap: Chesterfield record successive wins with victory at Southend United
Chesterfield travel to play-off rivals Southend United tonight (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites, who won for the first time in 10 games on Saturday, visit the Shrimpers who are also battling for a place in the top seven despite off-the-field worries.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at Roots Hall and will bring you everything you need to know.
Southend United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Southend United 1 v 2 Chesterfield
Back-to-back away wins for the Spireites. A really strong away performance.
Banks gets to the byline after a one-two with Mandeville and delivers a low cross but nobody could turn it in.
Looks like a change in formation for Town with Akinola now sitting in front of the back four.
Dallas is on the left of a midfield four.
10 to go.