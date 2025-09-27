Live

Recap: Chesterfield put four past struggling Newport County

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 27th Sep 2025, 11:23 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2025, 16:54 BST
Chesterfield host struggling Newport County in their latest League Two outing today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

16:53 BST

FT: 4-1

The Spireites record their first win in six after goals from Grigg, Dickson, Darcy and Markanday.

16:48 BSTUpdated 16:51 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-1

MARKANDAY!!!

It's 4-1! Markanday collects a fantastic pass from Naylor before drilling in low.

16:45 BST

GOOAAALLLL!!! 3-1

DARCY!!!

3-1 to Chesterfield and that will settle any late nerves. It's another lovely goal as Dobra slips in Darcy and he takes it in his stride before clipping it over Tzanev.

16:40 BST

Goal for Newport: 2-1

Spellman cuts inside and tried his luck and his shot from the edge of the box deflected off Grimes and went in. Could be a nervy ending now.

16:37 BST

Another Town sub - 79 mins

Fleck off, Naylor on.

16:34 BST

70-75 mins

Hemming gets down low to save a sliding effort from Davies from Kamwa’s cross.

16:30 BST

65-70 mins

Markanday heads wide at the far post from Fleck’s corner. I don’t think he saw it until late and he nodded it into the ground and wide.

16:29 BST

Attendance

7,726 (194 Newport County fans)

16:26 BST

Town subs - 65 mins

Daley-Campbell Darcy, Markanday and Bonis are on.

They replace Tanton, Grigg, Mandeville and Dickson.

16:22 BST

60-65 mins

Hemming tips behind Evans’ drilled shot at the near post.

16:20 BST

55-60 mins

Chesterfield have got Newport exactly where they want them. They can just keep the ball and pick them off.

And they almost grab a third from a well-worked short corner. Gordon crossed from the left, Dunkley headed it back across goal and Grigg stuck out a leg to try to stab it home but he couldn’t quite reach it.

16:14 BST

50-55 mins

Quiet start to the second-half. No chances of note for either side.

16:04 BSTUpdated 16:05 BST

Back underway!

Off we go in the second-half.

Newport have made a change, with Evans replacing Antwi.

15:50 BST

HT: 2-0

HT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Newport County

Goals from Grigg and Dickson have put Town in a commanding position at the break. Was a very open start to the game, both teams had chances, could have been 2-2 after 15 mins. Two good goals from the hosts.

15:46 BST

45 mins

Three minutes added, 2-0.

15:45 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-0

DICKSON!!!

It's 2-0 and it's a brilliant solo goal from Dickson who picked up the ball in his own half and kept on going, and going, and going, before chopping inside and slotting in. His first goal for the Blues.

15:45 BST

35-40 mins

Newport’s Kamwa has gone close with a deflected strike which looped over the bar.

From the corner, Chesterfield countered with, believe it or not, Grimes leading the charge. He played a great pass to pick out Dobra who was racing down the left. It was a bit hectic after that with the ball flying everywhere and Newport managed to keep it out. There was a penalty shout in there on Dobra as well which was turned down.

15:35 BST

GOOOAAALLLLLL!!! 1-0

GRIGG!!!

Chesterfield have the lead, 1-0. It's a peach of a cross from Mandeville and Grigg heads it home for his first goal of the season.

