Recap: Chesterfield put four past struggling Newport County
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 4 v 1 Newport County: LIVE UPDATES
FT: 4-1
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 4-1
MARKANDAY!!!
It's 4-1! Markanday collects a fantastic pass from Naylor before drilling in low.
GOOAAALLLL!!! 3-1
DARCY!!!
3-1 to Chesterfield and that will settle any late nerves. It's another lovely goal as Dobra slips in Darcy and he takes it in his stride before clipping it over Tzanev.
Goal for Newport: 2-1
Spellman cuts inside and tried his luck and his shot from the edge of the box deflected off Grimes and went in. Could be a nervy ending now.
Another Town sub - 79 mins
Fleck off, Naylor on.
70-75 mins
Hemming gets down low to save a sliding effort from Davies from Kamwa’s cross.
65-70 mins
Markanday heads wide at the far post from Fleck’s corner. I don’t think he saw it until late and he nodded it into the ground and wide.
Attendance
7,726 (194 Newport County fans)
Town subs - 65 mins
Daley-Campbell Darcy, Markanday and Bonis are on.
They replace Tanton, Grigg, Mandeville and Dickson.
60-65 mins
Hemming tips behind Evans’ drilled shot at the near post.
55-60 mins
Chesterfield have got Newport exactly where they want them. They can just keep the ball and pick them off.
And they almost grab a third from a well-worked short corner. Gordon crossed from the left, Dunkley headed it back across goal and Grigg stuck out a leg to try to stab it home but he couldn’t quite reach it.
50-55 mins
Quiet start to the second-half. No chances of note for either side.
Back underway!
Off we go in the second-half.
Newport have made a change, with Evans replacing Antwi.
HT: 2-0
45 mins
Three minutes added, 2-0.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-0
DICKSON!!!
It's 2-0 and it's a brilliant solo goal from Dickson who picked up the ball in his own half and kept on going, and going, and going, before chopping inside and slotting in. His first goal for the Blues.
35-40 mins
Newport’s Kamwa has gone close with a deflected strike which looped over the bar.
From the corner, Chesterfield countered with, believe it or not, Grimes leading the charge. He played a great pass to pick out Dobra who was racing down the left. It was a bit hectic after that with the ball flying everywhere and Newport managed to keep it out. There was a penalty shout in there on Dobra as well which was turned down.
GOOOAAALLLLLL!!! 1-0
GRIGG!!!
Chesterfield have the lead, 1-0. It's a peach of a cross from Mandeville and Grigg heads it home for his first goal of the season.