Recap: Chesterfield put five past spirited Morecambe to climb into League Two play-offs

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 26th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2024, 14:26 BST
Chesterfield travel to rock-bottom Morecambe in League Two today (12.30pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Morecambe 2 v 5 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm)

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:25 BST

FT: What a finish!

FT: Morecambe 2 v 5 Chesterfield

Didn't see that coming with 20 minutes remaining. Had to fight hard for that. Entertaining match. Berry made the difference off the bench. Spireites climb to fifth and are now eight unbeaten.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:21 BST

Oh wow!

Berry’s half volley from about 40 yards crashed back off the crossbar! What a goal that would have been!

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:17 BST

Six minutes added

2-5.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:17 BST

GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! 2-5

GRIMES!!!

It's five! The skipper heads in Mandeville's corner at the back post. Great moment for Grimes. 2-5

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:10 BST

GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!! 2-4

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield have a fourth! A superb lifted ball over the top from Berry sent Dobra clear and he prodded in. 2-4.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:07 BST

Final Town sub - 80

Banks on for Markanday.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:06 BST

Good save from Thompson

To keep out Jones’ curling strike. Corner for the hosts.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 14:03 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-3

BERRY!!!

Chesterfield re-take the lead for a third time, 2-3. Berry cuts inside off the left flank and finds the far corner with a brilliant curling strike for his sixth of the season.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:58 BST

Close!

Grigg almost turns in Berry’s cross from the left. Chesterfield having a little spell here.

2-2 with 19 to go.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:55 BST

Booking

For Metcalfe. That’s his fourth of the season. One more and he will receive a one-match ban.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:52 BST

Two Town subs - 65

Berry and Grigg replace Colclough and Madden.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:49 BST

Goal for Morecambe: 2-2

I think it was Naylor who slid the ball into his own net from Lewis inviting low cross. 2-2.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:48 BST

Dackers

Heads on target but it is straight at Thompson.

1-2 on 60 mins.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:45 BST

Morecambe go very close

As Jones’ shot from the edge of the box just trickles wide. It looked in at one point.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:45 BST

Attendance

Attendance: 3,666 (960 Town fans).

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:44 BST

Chance for Dobra

He pounces on a loose pass from Stott, drives towards goal, but his touch was heavy and keeper Moore was able to put him off. Dobra’s momentum carried him off the pitch and he is currently off the field of play.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:42 BST

Madden

Gets his head on Mandeville’s wide free-kick but the striker’s header went well over.

Town fans behind that goal are in fine voice right now.

Sat, 26 Oct, 2024, 13:37 BST

GOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-2

OLDAKER!!!

Chesterfield are back in front, 1-2. Oldaker's free-kick from the edge of the box curls into the far corner.

