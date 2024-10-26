Recap: Chesterfield put five past spirited Morecambe to climb into League Two play-offs
Morecambe 2 v 5 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (12.30pm)
FT: What a finish!
FT: Morecambe 2 v 5 Chesterfield
Didn't see that coming with 20 minutes remaining. Had to fight hard for that. Entertaining match. Berry made the difference off the bench. Spireites climb to fifth and are now eight unbeaten.
Oh wow!
Berry’s half volley from about 40 yards crashed back off the crossbar! What a goal that would have been!
Six minutes added
2-5.
GOOOOAAAAALLL!!! 2-5
GRIMES!!!
It's five! The skipper heads in Mandeville's corner at the back post. Great moment for Grimes. 2-5
GOOOOOOAAAAAAALLLL!!! 2-4
DOBRA!!!
Chesterfield have a fourth! A superb lifted ball over the top from Berry sent Dobra clear and he prodded in. 2-4.
Final Town sub - 80
Banks on for Markanday.
Good save from Thompson
To keep out Jones’ curling strike. Corner for the hosts.
GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 2-3
BERRY!!!
Chesterfield re-take the lead for a third time, 2-3. Berry cuts inside off the left flank and finds the far corner with a brilliant curling strike for his sixth of the season.
Grigg almost turns in Berry’s cross from the left. Chesterfield having a little spell here.
2-2 with 19 to go.
Booking
For Metcalfe. That’s his fourth of the season. One more and he will receive a one-match ban.
Two Town subs - 65
Berry and Grigg replace Colclough and Madden.
Goal for Morecambe: 2-2
I think it was Naylor who slid the ball into his own net from Lewis inviting low cross. 2-2.
Dackers
Heads on target but it is straight at Thompson.
1-2 on 60 mins.
Morecambe go very close
As Jones’ shot from the edge of the box just trickles wide. It looked in at one point.
Attendance
Attendance: 3,666 (960 Town fans).
Chance for Dobra
He pounces on a loose pass from Stott, drives towards goal, but his touch was heavy and keeper Moore was able to put him off. Dobra’s momentum carried him off the pitch and he is currently off the field of play.
Gets his head on Mandeville’s wide free-kick but the striker’s header went well over.
Town fans behind that goal are in fine voice right now.
GOOOAAAALLL!!! 1-2
OLDAKER!!!
Chesterfield are back in front, 1-2. Oldaker's free-kick from the edge of the box curls into the far corner.
