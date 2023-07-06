Recap: Chesterfield put five past Alfreton in pre-season friendly
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and key action from the fixture.
Alfreton Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
It’s all over
FT: Alfreton Town 1 v 5 Chesterfield
Goals from Maguire, Dobra, Grigg (pen) and Quigley x2.
Chance for Hobson
But he blasts over against his former club.
Spireites subs - 83
Chadwick, Hooper and White replace Calderbank-Park, Mandeville and Jones.
Uchegbulam chance
But his drilled, low shot is saved, Corner.
Spireites well in control of this one and are going in search of more goals.
They lead 5-1.
‘Stopping giving the ball away'
Bellows Paul Cook from the touchline.
GOAL! 1-5
Quigley drills in his second goal after good work by Hobson. Spireites now lead 5-1.
Jones
Is denied by a superb save. It was some strike from distance.
Almost a fifth goal for Chesterfield.
Goal for Alfreton: 1-4
Day slots in after bursting through the middle.
GOAL! 0-4
Quigley, on at half-time, slides in a low cross from King.
Chesterfield are 4-0 up now.