Recap: Chesterfield put five past Alfreton in pre-season friendly

Chesterfield play their second pre-season friendly against Alfreton Town today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:15 BST
Updated 8th Jul 2023, 18:51 BST
Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in midweek. Picture: Tina Jenner.Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in midweek. Picture: Tina Jenner.
Chesterfield beat Matlock Town 9-0 in midweek. Picture: Tina Jenner.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and key action from the fixture.

Alfreton Town v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

16:45 BST

It’s all over

FT: Alfreton Town 1 v 5 Chesterfield

Goals from Maguire, Dobra, Grigg (pen) and Quigley x2.

16:39 BST

Chance for Hobson

But he blasts over against his former club.

16:39 BST

Spireites subs - 83

Chadwick, Hooper and White replace Calderbank-Park, Mandeville and Jones.

16:34 BST

Uchegbulam chance

But his drilled, low shot is saved, Corner.

16:33 BST

76

Spireites well in control of this one and are going in search of more goals.

They lead 5-1.

16:29 BST

‘Stopping giving the ball away'

Bellows Paul Cook from the touchline.

16:20 BST

GOAL! 1-5

Quigley drills in his second goal after good work by Hobson. Spireites now lead 5-1.

16:19 BST

Jones

Is denied by a superb save. It was some strike from distance.

Almost a fifth goal for Chesterfield.

16:08 BSTUpdated 16:11 BST

Goal for Alfreton: 1-4

Day slots in after bursting through the middle.

16:07 BST

GOAL! 0-4

Quigley, on at half-time, slides in a low cross from King.

Chesterfield are 4-0 up now.

