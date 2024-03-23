Recap: Chesterfield promoted to Football League as National League champions
The Spireites just need to avoid defeat against Boreham Wood (3pm KO) and it will be party time.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 3 v 0 Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)
This is what it's all about!
THEY'VE DONE IT!!!
CHESTERFIELD ARE NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS AND ARE PROMOTED TO THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE!!!
Five minutes added
'Championes, championes' sing the Spireites fans.
Wonderful scenes.
Almost time!
There's a party starting in Chesterfield!
Final sub - 83
Curtis on, Quigley off.
Second sub - 75
Dobra off, Banks on.
First Spireites sub - 70
Mandeville off, Berry on.
GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-0
GRIMES!!!
It's 3-0. Grimes at the double, tapping home from a yard out after great work by Dobra. That was Chesterfield's 100th league goal. Amazing.
Attendance
9,907 (81 Boreham Wood fans)
So close!
A stunning drive from King whistles just wide. It was moving all over. What a goal that would have been.