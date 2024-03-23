Live

Recap: Chesterfield promoted to Football League as National League champions

Chesterfield have another opportunity to win the National League title and promotion to the Football League today.
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2024, 17:00 GMT
Chesterfield v Boreham Wood - live updates.
Chesterfield v Boreham Wood - live updates.

The Spireites just need to avoid defeat against Boreham Wood (3pm KO) and it will be party time.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 3 v 0 Boreham Wood: LIVE UPDATES (3pm KO)

17:01 GMT

This is what it's all about!

16:55 GMT

THEY'VE DONE IT!!!

CHESTERFIELD ARE NATIONAL LEAGUE CHAMPIONS AND ARE PROMOTED TO THE FOOTBALL LEAGUE!!!

16:50 GMT

Five minutes added

'Championes, championes' sing the Spireites fans.

Wonderful scenes.

16:47 GMT

Almost time!

There's a party starting in Chesterfield!

16:42 GMT

Final sub - 83

Curtis on, Quigley off.

16:35 GMT

Second sub - 75

Dobra off, Banks on.

16:30 GMT

First Spireites sub - 70

Mandeville off, Berry on.

16:29 GMT

GOOOOAAAALLL!!! 3-0

GRIMES!!!

It's 3-0. Grimes at the double, tapping home from a yard out after great work by Dobra. That was Chesterfield's 100th league goal. Amazing.

16:26 GMT

Attendance

9,907 (81 Boreham Wood fans)

16:14 GMT

So close!

A stunning drive from King whistles just wide. It was moving all over. What a goal that would have been.

