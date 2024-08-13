Live

Recap: Chesterfield out of Carabao Cup after defeat to Derby County

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 13th Aug 2024, 12:00 BST
Updated 13th Aug 2024, 21:39 BST
Derby County v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Derby County v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Derby County v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Chesterfield are in Carabao Cup first round action tonight as they travel to Championship side Derby County.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Derby County 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:38 BST

FT: Great effort

FT: Derby County 2 v 1 Chesterfield

Town exit the Carabao Cup but can be extremely proud of their efforts. Gave it a right go and ran a team two leagues higher very close. Away support magnificent and club seen in a good light once again.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:33 BST

Good save from Boot

He denies Mendez-Laing at his near post.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:32 BST

Five minutes added

2-1. Still time...

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:28 BST

Five to go...

Can Chesterfield find an equaliser and take it to pens?

The Spireites fans are certainly still in good voice.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:23 BST

Close again!

Hobson drills just wide from the edge of the box. Twice Chesterfield have threatened in the last few minutes.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:20 BST

Half chance for Town

But Dobra hooks over the bar from Daley-Campbell’s cross.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:15 BST

Chesterfield subs - 73 mins

Jacobs and Akinola on for Quigley and Banks.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:11 BST

Goal for Derby: 2-1

sub Jackson reacts quickest in the box to make it 2-1 with 20 minutes to go.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:11 BST

Naylor off injured

Naylor has just gone over on his ankle and is replaced by Grimes. Naylor did at least walk off so hopefully just a precaution.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:06 BST

Spireites sub - 65 mins

Berry off, Drummond on.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:05 BST

Big Derby chance

But Brown’s touch is heavy and Boots collects. They broke forward at pace and it looked like Brown would bury it from inside the area but his touch let him down.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 21:00 BST

Off the bar!

Have given the ball away quite a few times and they almost paid the price there as Goudmijn smacks the crossbar from close-range after Wilson’s cross from the right. It looked a certain goal but he’s hammered it against the woodwork.

Brown has then just glanced a header wide. Hosts on top at the moment.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:57 BST

55

Still 1-1. Nothing of note has happened in this half. Derby have probably regained more control, though.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:47 BST

HT sub for Chesterfield

Tanton is replaced by Daley-Campbell at the break.

We are back underway.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:31 BST

Level at the break: 1-1

HT: Derby County 1 v 1 Chesterfield

Dobra's opener was cancelled out by a superb strike from Thompson. Hosts had a lot of the ball early on, but #Spireites defence stood up to the challenge. Dobra's goal filled Town with belief and they threatened a second before equaliser.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:30 BST

One minute added

1-1.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:24 BST

Goal for Derby: 1-1

1-1. Stunner from Thompson finds the top corner. No stopping that.

Tue, 13 Aug, 2024, 20:20 BST

Close!

Great football from Town ends with Hobson firing just wide from the edge of the box.

Chesterfield are full of confidence and are pushing for a second now.

