Recap: Chesterfield out of Carabao Cup after defeat to Derby County
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Derby County 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
FT: Great effort
Good save from Boot
He denies Mendez-Laing at his near post.
Five minutes added
2-1. Still time...
Five to go...
Can Chesterfield find an equaliser and take it to pens?
The Spireites fans are certainly still in good voice.
Close again!
Hobson drills just wide from the edge of the box. Twice Chesterfield have threatened in the last few minutes.
Half chance for Town
But Dobra hooks over the bar from Daley-Campbell’s cross.
Chesterfield subs - 73 mins
Jacobs and Akinola on for Quigley and Banks.
Goal for Derby: 2-1
sub Jackson reacts quickest in the box to make it 2-1 with 20 minutes to go.
Naylor off injured
Naylor has just gone over on his ankle and is replaced by Grimes. Naylor did at least walk off so hopefully just a precaution.
Spireites sub - 65 mins
Berry off, Drummond on.
Big Derby chance
But Brown’s touch is heavy and Boots collects. They broke forward at pace and it looked like Brown would bury it from inside the area but his touch let him down.
Off the bar!
Have given the ball away quite a few times and they almost paid the price there as Goudmijn smacks the crossbar from close-range after Wilson’s cross from the right. It looked a certain goal but he’s hammered it against the woodwork.
Brown has then just glanced a header wide. Hosts on top at the moment.
Still 1-1. Nothing of note has happened in this half. Derby have probably regained more control, though.
HT sub for Chesterfield
Tanton is replaced by Daley-Campbell at the break.
We are back underway.
Level at the break: 1-1
HT: Derby County 1 v 1 Chesterfield
Dobra's opener was cancelled out by a superb strike from Thompson. Hosts had a lot of the ball early on, but #Spireites defence stood up to the challenge. Dobra's goal filled Town with belief and they threatened a second before equaliser.
One minute added
1-1.
Goal for Derby: 1-1
1-1. Stunner from Thompson finds the top corner. No stopping that.
Great football from Town ends with Hobson firing just wide from the edge of the box.
Chesterfield are full of confidence and are pushing for a second now.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.