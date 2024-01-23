News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield open up 13-point gap at top after beating Woking

Leaders Chesterfield host relegation-threatened Woking in the National League tonight (7.45pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 23rd Jan 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Jan 2024, 23:13 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

Show new updates
21:49 GMT

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking

The Spireites record an incredible 17th consecutive home win in a row. Another one ticked off.

Bromley draw so the Blues are 13 points clear!

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

21:33 GMT

Three minutes added

1-0.

21:33 GMT

Huge chance for Woking!

Korboa beats the offside trap, goes one-on-one with Tyrer, but he clips it wide! That was the chance Woking had been waiting for!

21:30 GMT

Third Town sub - 87 minutes

Grigg off, Quigley on.

21:29 GMT

Off the line!

Williams clears Cuthbert's header off the line!

21:27 GMT

Big chance!

But Mandeville drills wide from inside the box.

21:23 GMT

Spireites subs - 80 mins

Banks and Dobra off. Jacobs and Berry on.

21:15 GMT

Close!

A great move ends in Mandeville bringing a parried save out of Andre Junior. Corner to Town. Better from the hosts there.

21:12 GMT

Kellermann

Heads wide at the back post from Lewis' deep cross.

Town have been a bit sloppy this half, need to regain control. Subs needed, perhaps.

21:02 GMT

An hour gone

Chesterfield still 1-0 but Woking have come into it now. Certainly had more possession than in the first-half.

