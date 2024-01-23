Recap: Chesterfield open up 13-point gap at top after beating Woking
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 0 Woking
The Spireites record an incredible 17th consecutive home win in a row. Another one ticked off.
Bromley draw so the Blues are 13 points clear!
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Three minutes added
1-0.
Huge chance for Woking!
Korboa beats the offside trap, goes one-on-one with Tyrer, but he clips it wide! That was the chance Woking had been waiting for!
Third Town sub - 87 minutes
Grigg off, Quigley on.
Off the line!
Williams clears Cuthbert's header off the line!
Big chance!
But Mandeville drills wide from inside the box.
Spireites subs - 80 mins
Banks and Dobra off. Jacobs and Berry on.
Close!
A great move ends in Mandeville bringing a parried save out of Andre Junior. Corner to Town. Better from the hosts there.
Kellermann
Heads wide at the back post from Lewis' deep cross.
Town have been a bit sloppy this half, need to regain control. Subs needed, perhaps.
An hour gone
Chesterfield still 1-0 but Woking have come into it now. Certainly had more possession than in the first-half.