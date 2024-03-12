Recap: Chesterfield on verge of winning National League title after beating Oxford City
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 2 v 0 Oxford City: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
FT: The champagne is on ice...
FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Oxford City
Town go 23 points clear at the top. A win on Saturday, combined with dropped points for Barnet, means the title and promotion will be in the bag. The champagne is on ice.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Big chance for Parker
Who goes through on goal but he curls wide. That sums up Oxford's night. They;ve had some great chances but they haven't taken them.
Four minutes added
2-0.
Final Town sub - 81 minutes
Banks off. Jacobs on.
Booking
For Banks.
Booking
For Colclough for simulation. Looked a bit harsh.
Off the post!
Colclough and Banks exchange passed before the former's effort comes back off the post!
Double Town sub - 74 mins
Colclough and Berry replace Mandeville and Dobra.
Nearly 3-0!
Palmer is denied a third goal in as many games, Watson sticks out him a big hand to stop his shot.
Second later, Watson made another good save from Banks.
20 to go, 2-0.
Almost 3-0!
Jones received the ball 25 yards out, the home fans shouted 'shoooooot', he did, but it went just wide.