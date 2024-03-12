Live

Recap: Chesterfield on verge of winning National League title after beating Oxford City

Chesterfield entertain rock-bottom Oxford City tonight (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Mar 2024, 06:00 GMT
Updated 12th Mar 2024, 23:25 GMT
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 2 v 0 Oxford City: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:40 GMT

FT: The champagne is on ice...

FT: Chesterfield 2 v 0 Oxford City

Town go 23 points clear at the top. A win on Saturday, combined with dropped points for Barnet, means the title and promotion will be in the bag. The champagne is on ice.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

21:37 GMT

Big chance for Parker

Who goes through on goal but he curls wide. That sums up Oxford's night. They;ve had some great chances but they haven't taken them.

21:35 GMT

Four minutes added

2-0.

21:25 GMT

Final Town sub - 81 minutes

Banks off. Jacobs on.

21:23 GMT

Booking

For Banks.

21:23 GMT

Booking

For Colclough for simulation. Looked a bit harsh.

21:21 GMT

Off the post!

Colclough and Banks exchange passed before the former's effort comes back off the post!

21:19 GMT

Double Town sub - 74 mins

Colclough and Berry replace Mandeville and Dobra.

21:16 GMT

Nearly 3-0!

Palmer is denied a third goal in as many games, Watson sticks out him a big hand to stop his shot.

Second later, Watson made another good save from Banks.

20 to go, 2-0.

21:04 GMT

Almost 3-0!

Jones received the ball 25 yards out, the home fans shouted 'shoooooot', he did, but it went just wide.

