Recap: Chesterfield narrowly defeated by Derby County in pre-season encounter

Chesterfield take on League One Derby County in a pre-season friendly tonight (7pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 19th Jul 2023, 17:54 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 20:52 BST
Chesterfield v Derby County - live updates.Chesterfield v Derby County - live updates.
Chesterfield v Derby County - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the SMH Group Stadium and will bring you all the team news and match updates.

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Derby County: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

20:50 BST

It’s all over

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Derby County

Collins’ header wins it for the visitors. Spireites ran them close and had some late chances.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

20:47 BST

Spireites subs

Williams, Grimes and Mandeville come off for Wilkinson, Hobson and Cook.

20:46 BST

Chance for Quigley

But Derby block his two efforts at the back post after Curtis broke the offside trap and whipped in a cross.

20:43 BSTUpdated 20:43 BST

Spireites subs - 85

Horton and Uchegbulam replace Clements and Dobra.

20:39 BST

Chance!

Dobra glances a delicious cross from King just wide. Good play by Quigley in the build-up.

20:36 BST

79

Dobra blasts over from a short corner.

20:32 BST

Derby go close

But sub Brown flicks a low cross from Collins narrowly wide.

20:30 BST

Spireites subs - 73

Trialist goalkeeper, Curtis and Quigley replace Tyrer, Naylor and Grigg.

20:28 BST

Wildsmith saves again

This time he collects a looping header from Grigg.

20 to go, Rams lead 1-0.

20:27 BST

So close!

Almost a brilliant equaliser from King, but his curling free-kick from 20 plus yards is tipped wide by Wildsmith. Good save.

