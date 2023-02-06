Recap: Chesterfield lose to Woking after conceding three times in first-half
It’s a big game at the top of the National League tonight as fourth-placed Chesterfield host Woking in third (7.45pm KO).
The Spireites have lost their last two without scoring a goal so they will be keen to put that right this evening.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Woking (7.45pm KO)
- Spireites 4th; Cards 3rd
- (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Dobra, Mandeville, Colclough; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Sheckleford, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam.
- One change as King replaces Sheckleford
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Woking
The Spireites suffer a third successive defeat and drop to fifth in the table.
Town have not really created anything since the goal.
Woking are doing their best to slow the game down.
After Grimes, not for the first time tonight, gave the ball away.
Decent save from Covolan, who parries.
It will be interesting if the hosts can get another goal back. This is much better.
Town win a corner and they play it short to Horton who delivers a cross into the box. Mandeville and Quigley are lurking but I think it comes off a Woking man and almost goes in but Ross gets down low to save.