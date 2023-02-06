News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield lose to Woking after conceding three times in first-half

It’s a big game at the top of the National League tonight as fourth-placed Chesterfield host Woking in third (7.45pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
2 minutes ago
Chesterfield v Woking - live updates.
The Spireites have lost their last two without scoring a goal so they will be keen to put that right this evening.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Woking (7.45pm KO)
  • Spireites 4th; Cards 3rd
  • (4-2-3-1) Covolan; King, Palmer, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Dobra, Mandeville, Colclough; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Sheckleford, Jones, Akinola, Uchegbulam.
  • One change as King replaces Sheckleford
Show new updates

It’s all over

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Woking

The Spireites suffer a third successive defeat and drop to fifth in the table.

Chance for Dobra

But he can’t get the ball under control in the box.

Nine minutes added

1-3.

Final Spireites sub - 82 minutes

King off, Sheckleford on.

15 to go

Town have not really created anything since the goal.

Woking are doing their best to slow the game down.

Spireites subs - 67 minutes

Akinola and Uchegbulam on, Oldaker and Colclough off.

Covolan saves from Daly

After Grimes, not for the first time tonight, gave the ball away.

Decent save from Covolan, who parries.

More pressure from Town

It will be interesting if the hosts can get another goal back. This is much better.

Almost another goal back

Town win a corner and they play it short to Horton who delivers a cross into the box. Mandeville and Quigley are lurking but I think it comes off a Woking man and almost goes in but Ross gets down low to save.

GOOAALL! 1-3

Mandeville!

Chesterfield have pulled an early goal back, 1-3. Great finish from Mandeville from the edge of the box.

