Recap: Chesterfield lose to Rotherham United on penalties in EFL Trophy
Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rotherham United: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)
Millers win on penalties
Rotherham win 4-3 on penalties. Drummond's was saved and Oldaker struck over. The Spireites are out of the EFL Trophy. Good cup tie overall and lots of positives.
We go to penalties...
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rotherham United
We go to penalties. The Spireites were the better team in the first-half. The visitors had some good chances after the break, some missed, some blocked by great last-ditch defending. Donacien made his debut in the final 20 minutes.
Six minutes added
Boot saves from Nombe. It was an awkward one to deal with because it bounced just in front of him.
Six minutes added on...
Town defend a couple of corners well. 0-0. Two minutes of normal time to go.
Town subs - 85
Cook and Akinola replace Pepple (standing ovation) and Mandeville.
Boot saves
From sub McWilliams’ header.
10 to go
Still in the balance this one, 0-0. We will go straight to pens if no winner in 90 mins.
Half chance for Blues
Mandeville gets across the near post from Horton’s cross but Dawson collects easily.
Town subs - 73
Banks and Donacien (debut) are on for Sheckleford and Hobson.
Great defending
Grimes and Horton make more vital blocks in the area from James’ cross. Great last-ditch defending. Rotherham on top now.
Another chance for Rotherham
This time Hugill lifts over from close-range after a burst forward and cross from Bramall.
Chance for the Millers
Green heads over from the middle of the six-yard box from James’ cross from the left. Decent chance.
Town tweaks
Drummond is on the right and Hobson has moved over to the left.
First Town sub - 59
Drummond is on for Colclough.
Superb block
From Grimes to deny Clarke-Harris in the area. The skipper threw himself at that to make a stunning block.
Dobra curls over
From just inside the area. He’s been terrific this evening.
Holmes takes aim
From 25 yards out but it goes well over the bar. That’s the first effort of the second-half from either team. 0-0.
Second-half!
Back underway in the second-half for this EFL Trophy last 16 tie.
