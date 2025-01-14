Live

Recap: Chesterfield lose to Rotherham United on penalties in EFL Trophy

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 14th Jan 2025, 11:00 BST
Updated 14th Jan 2025, 21:11 BST
Chesterfield v Rotherham United - live updates.Chesterfield v Rotherham United - live updates.
Chesterfield v Rotherham United - live updates.
Chesterfield return to action after a two-week break when they host neighbours Rotherham United in the last 16 of the EFL Trophy tonight (7pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rotherham United: LIVE UPDATES (7pm)

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 21:09 BST

Millers win on penalties

Rotherham win 4-3 on penalties. Drummond's was saved and Oldaker struck over. The Spireites are out of the EFL Trophy. Good cup tie overall and lots of positives.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:58 BST

We go to penalties...

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Rotherham United

We go to penalties. The Spireites were the better team in the first-half. The visitors had some good chances after the break, some missed, some blocked by great last-ditch defending. Donacien made his debut in the final 20 minutes.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:51 BST

Six minutes added

Boot saves from Nombe. It was an awkward one to deal with because it bounced just in front of him.

Six minutes added on...

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:49 BST

88

Town defend a couple of corners well. 0-0. Two minutes of normal time to go.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:45 BST

Town subs - 85

Cook and Akinola replace Pepple (standing ovation) and Mandeville.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:41 BST

Boot saves

From sub McWilliams’ header.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:41 BST

10 to go

Still in the balance this one, 0-0. We will go straight to pens if no winner in 90 mins.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:36 BST

Half chance for Blues

Mandeville gets across the near post from Horton’s cross but Dawson collects easily.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:34 BST

Town subs - 73

Banks and Donacien (debut) are on for Sheckleford and Hobson.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:28 BST

Great defending

Grimes and Horton make more vital blocks in the area from James’ cross. Great last-ditch defending. Rotherham on top now.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:24 BST

Another chance for Rotherham

This time Hugill lifts over from close-range after a burst forward and cross from Bramall.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:23 BST

Chance for the Millers

Green heads over from the middle of the six-yard box from James’ cross from the left. Decent chance.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:21 BST

Town tweaks

Drummond is on the right and Hobson has moved over to the left.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:19 BST

First Town sub - 59

Drummond is on for Colclough.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:13 BST

Superb block

From Grimes to deny Clarke-Harris in the area. The skipper threw himself at that to make a stunning block.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:12 BST

Dobra curls over

From just inside the area. He’s been terrific this evening.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:09 BST

Holmes takes aim

From 25 yards out but it goes well over the bar. That’s the first effort of the second-half from either team. 0-0.

Tue, 14 Jan, 2025, 20:05 BST

Second-half!

Back underway in the second-half for this EFL Trophy last 16 tie.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Rotherham UnitedChesterfieldEFL Trophy

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice