Recap: Chesterfield lose to Gateshead in National League

Chesterfield travel to Gateshead tonight in their final away game of the season (7.45pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 15th Apr 2024, 10:17 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2024, 21:45 BST
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates.Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates.
Gateshead v Chesterfield - live updates.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Gateshead 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)

21:39 BST

It's all over

FT: Gateshead 2 v 1 Chesterfield

The Spireites lose for a fourth game in a row. Hosts seal their play-off place.

More reaction coming up o the DT website.

21:34 BST

Third Spieites sub - 90

Curtis on, Hobson off.

21:32 BST

Attendance:

879 (155 Spireites fans).

21:30 BST

Second Town sub - 86 mins

Jacobs on, Sheckleford off.

21:25 BST

Great block by Naylor

To stop Gateshead adding a third on the counter. First time Gateshesad have threatened in a while.

21:22 BST

First Town sub - 77 mins

Colclough is on for his first appearance in a month after injury. Quigley comes off. Looks like Hobson is going to play the lone striker role.

21:18 BST

15 to go

Chesterfield are controlling this one but they still trail.

21:11 BST

Good pressure from Chesterfield

This time Dobra drives into the box but his deflected strike is saved.

Chesterfield have the momentum now.

21:06 BST

GOOAAAALL!!! 2-1

Chesterfield are back in it. A Gateshead defender turns Mandeville's low cross into his own net. 2-1.

21:03 BST

Big chance for Gateshead

But Storey’s finish from a set-piece is a poor one. Looked like he was just going to nod that one in at the back stick.

