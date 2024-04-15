Recap: Chesterfield lose to Gateshead in National League
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Gateshead 2 v 1 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm)
It's all over
FT: Gateshead 2 v 1 Chesterfield
The Spireites lose for a fourth game in a row. Hosts seal their play-off place.
More reaction coming up o the DT website.
Third Spieites sub - 90
Curtis on, Hobson off.
Attendance:
879 (155 Spireites fans).
Second Town sub - 86 mins
Jacobs on, Sheckleford off.
Great block by Naylor
To stop Gateshead adding a third on the counter. First time Gateshesad have threatened in a while.
First Town sub - 77 mins
Colclough is on for his first appearance in a month after injury. Quigley comes off. Looks like Hobson is going to play the lone striker role.
15 to go
Chesterfield are controlling this one but they still trail.
Good pressure from Chesterfield
This time Dobra drives into the box but his deflected strike is saved.
Chesterfield have the momentum now.
GOOAAAALL!!! 2-1
Chesterfield are back in it. A Gateshead defender turns Mandeville's low cross into his own net. 2-1.
Big chance for Gateshead
But Storey’s finish from a set-piece is a poor one. Looked like he was just going to nod that one in at the back stick.
