Recap: Chesterfield lose to fierce rivals Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup derby clash

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 12th Aug 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 12th Aug 2025, 21:35 BST
Chesterfield v Mansfield Town - live updates.
Ooooft. It’s the big one. Chesterfield v Mansfield in the Carabao Cup first round. It could be tasty.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Mansfield Town: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)

21:37 BST

FT: Derby day defeat

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Mansfield Town

Derby day defeat for the Spireites and they are out of the cup. Found goalkeeper Roberts in inspired form in a dominant first-half. Individual mistake for second goal and that knocked the stuffing out of them.

21:27 BST

80-85 mins

Duffy’s free-kick is on target but it didn’t have enough power to beat Roberts.

21:23 BST

80 mins

Butterfield goes down on the edge of the box but nothing is given. Cook is furious and he is booked by referee Adam Herczeg.

21:18 BST

More subs - 75 mins

Butterfield is on for his debut, replacing Darcy. And Mandeville is on for Markanday.

21:16 BSTUpdated 21:17 BST

70-75 mins

Great save from Hemming to tip over a curling free-kick from Lewis.

From the corner, Hemming then parries away from Sweeney.

21:09 BST

Blues subs - 68 mins

Duffy and Bonis replace Dobra and Grigg.

21:02 BST

Goal for Mansfield: 0-2

Dunkley makes a mistake in possession, passing the ball straight to Evans, and he makes him pay, finishing beyond Hemming. It feel cruel but the visitors now lead 0-2.

20:58 BST

50-55 mins

Still 0-1. Both sets of fans are going for it.

Chance for Stags. Markanday gives away possession, allowing Evans to feed Lewis but Hemming came out and just about dealt with it.

20:52 BST

46-50 mins

Blake-Tracy heads over from a corner for the Stags.

20:46 BSTUpdated 20:48 BST

Back underway!

Here we go for the second-half!

Dwyer has gone off for Mansfield, Hewitt is on.

20:32 BST

HT: 0-1

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Mansfield Town

Blues behind but they've been by far the better side. Absolutely battered them. Played some great football. Keeper Roberts has made four top saves from Dobra x2, Darcy and Dunkley. Dibley-Dias off injured, Naylor on.

20:27 BSTUpdated 20:30 BST

40-45 mins

Well-timed tackle from Dunkley cuts out a dangerous pass into Moriah-Welsh.

Cargill later booked for Stags. Two minutes added.

20:23 BST

35-40 mins

Chesterfield forced into a change of their own, with Dibley-Dias hobbling and replaced by former Stag Naylor. Such a shame for Dibley-Dias because he had really rose to the occasion.

20:22 BST

35-40 mins

Mansfield are forced into an early change, goalscorer Oates is replaced by Evans.

Then a HUGE chance for Chesterfield. Makanday slips in Darcy in the box, he only has Roberts to beat, but the away stopper gets down low to his left and then somehow the rebound is scrambled clear with Grigg lurking. Roberts is having the game of his life!

20:18 BST

30-35 mins

Roberts makes another terrific save, diving down to his left to tip over Dobra’s curling effort after cushioned touch from Grigg. That’s three excellent saves from the visiting keeper.

20:15 BST

25-30 mins

Stunning reaction save from Roberts to tip over a close-range header from Dunkley which was nodded into the ground with such pace. Top save.

20:08 BSTUpdated 20:10 BST

20-25 mins

Dwyer lines-up a free-kick from a dangerous position on the edge of the box but his attempt hits the wall.

Down the other end, Markanday floats a free-kick to the back, Dunkley wins it and heads it back across goal, but it drifted wide of the post.

Moments, a counter sees Stirk get down the left, he tries to pick out Grigg in the middle, the striker stretched for it but he couldn’t reach it. Applause all round for the move, though.

20:03 BST

15-20 mins

Dobra brings a great low save out of Roberts, who dived low to his right to keep out a drilled shot after Grigg chested the ball down into Dobra’s path.

