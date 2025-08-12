Recap: Chesterfield lose to fierce rivals Mansfield Town in Carabao Cup derby clash
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and match updates.
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Mansfield Town: LIVE UPDATES (7.45pm KO)
FT: Derby day defeat
80-85 mins
Duffy’s free-kick is on target but it didn’t have enough power to beat Roberts.
80 mins
Butterfield goes down on the edge of the box but nothing is given. Cook is furious and he is booked by referee Adam Herczeg.
More subs - 75 mins
Butterfield is on for his debut, replacing Darcy. And Mandeville is on for Markanday.
70-75 mins
Great save from Hemming to tip over a curling free-kick from Lewis.
From the corner, Hemming then parries away from Sweeney.
Blues subs - 68 mins
Duffy and Bonis replace Dobra and Grigg.
Goal for Mansfield: 0-2
Dunkley makes a mistake in possession, passing the ball straight to Evans, and he makes him pay, finishing beyond Hemming. It feel cruel but the visitors now lead 0-2.
50-55 mins
Still 0-1. Both sets of fans are going for it.
Chance for Stags. Markanday gives away possession, allowing Evans to feed Lewis but Hemming came out and just about dealt with it.
46-50 mins
Blake-Tracy heads over from a corner for the Stags.
Back underway!
Here we go for the second-half!
Dwyer has gone off for Mansfield, Hewitt is on.
HT: 0-1
40-45 mins
Well-timed tackle from Dunkley cuts out a dangerous pass into Moriah-Welsh.
Cargill later booked for Stags. Two minutes added.
35-40 mins
Chesterfield forced into a change of their own, with Dibley-Dias hobbling and replaced by former Stag Naylor. Such a shame for Dibley-Dias because he had really rose to the occasion.
Mansfield are forced into an early change, goalscorer Oates is replaced by Evans.
Then a HUGE chance for Chesterfield. Makanday slips in Darcy in the box, he only has Roberts to beat, but the away stopper gets down low to his left and then somehow the rebound is scrambled clear with Grigg lurking. Roberts is having the game of his life!
30-35 mins
Roberts makes another terrific save, diving down to his left to tip over Dobra’s curling effort after cushioned touch from Grigg. That’s three excellent saves from the visiting keeper.
25-30 mins
Stunning reaction save from Roberts to tip over a close-range header from Dunkley which was nodded into the ground with such pace. Top save.
20-25 mins
Dwyer lines-up a free-kick from a dangerous position on the edge of the box but his attempt hits the wall.
Down the other end, Markanday floats a free-kick to the back, Dunkley wins it and heads it back across goal, but it drifted wide of the post.
Moments, a counter sees Stirk get down the left, he tries to pick out Grigg in the middle, the striker stretched for it but he couldn’t reach it. Applause all round for the move, though.
15-20 mins
Dobra brings a great low save out of Roberts, who dived low to his right to keep out a drilled shot after Grigg chested the ball down into Dobra’s path.