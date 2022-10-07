The Spireites have just said in a statement: “We are very sad to report the passing of former Spireites manager John Duncan at the age of 73.

“John enjoyed much success during two spells as manager of Chesterfield, guiding the club to a Fourth Division title and promotion via the play-offs, as well as an unforgettable FA Cup semi-final appearance in 1997.

“He maintained close links with the Spireites and was a popular guest at a reunion event held at the Technique Stadium in April to mark the 25th anniversary of the 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.

“A lengthy tribute to John will be published on the website on Sunday morning.