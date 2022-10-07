Recap: Chesterfield lose to Eastleigh in injury-time
The Spireites take on Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium today (3pm KO).
Paul Cook’s men are third in the table and are just three points off the top despite losing their last two games.
Eastleigh are 14th and are unbeaten at home.
The Spireites take on Eastleigh at the Silverlake Stadium today (3pm KO).
Eastleigh v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Eastleigh 2 v 1 Chesterfield (3pm KO)
- Hosts score injury-time winner; Liam Mandeville had earlier equalised on 50 minutes
- Third straight defeat for Town, who drop to 4th
- SIX changes for Chesterfield - Fitzsimons, Cook, Akinola, Cooper, Asante and Tshimanga all start
- (Spireites XI 4-2-3-1) Fitzsimons; King, Cook, Grimes, Horton; Banks, Akinola; Mandeville, Asante, Cooper; Tshimanga. Subs: Williams, Clements, Jones, Uchegbulam, Quigley.
- Covolan, Clarke and Miller all injured
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from injury-time defeat to Eastleigh
Chesterfield conceded in injury-time to lose 2-1 at Eastleigh.
‘A loss to football, but he won’t be forgotten'
Sir Alex Ferguson and Sean Dyche pay tribute to legend John Duncan after sad death
Sir Alex Ferguson and Sean Dyche have led the tributes to legendary Chesterfield boss John Duncan, who has passed away, aged 73.
'Physicality' was reason for last-gasp defeat at Eastleigh, says Paul Cook - reaction
Paul Cook said Chesterfield’s last-gap 2-1 defeat at Eastleigh was down to ‘physicality.’
RIP - John Duncan passes away
The Spireites have just said in a statement: “We are very sad to report the passing of former Spireites manager John Duncan at the age of 73.
“John enjoyed much success during two spells as manager of Chesterfield, guiding the club to a Fourth Division title and promotion via the play-offs, as well as an unforgettable FA Cup semi-final appearance in 1997.
“He maintained close links with the Spireites and was a popular guest at a reunion event held at the Technique Stadium in April to mark the 25th anniversary of the 3-3 draw against Middlesbrough at Old Trafford.
“A lengthy tribute to John will be published on the website on Sunday morning.
“We send our sincere condolences to John’s family and friends and our thoughts are with them.”
FT: Eastleigh 2 v 1 Chesterfield
Late heartbreak.
Three successive defeats.
What a rotten week.
Reaction coming up.
Late corner
Fitzsimons is up.
Goal for Eastleigh: 2-1
Goal for Eastleigh in the first minute of injury-time. Header from a corner. Camp. 2-1. Painful.
Seven minutes added
A lot of injury-time after that injury to Cook earlier on.
Mandeville
Has been excellent for Town today, and he tests McDonnell with two minutes to go but it is straight at the home stopper.