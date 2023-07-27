Recap: Chesterfield lose to Bristol Rovers after conceding twice in second-half
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.
FT: Bristol Rovers 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (1PM)
It’s all over
FT: Bristol Rovers 2 v 0 Chesterfield
Town are defeated in their last friendly. Marquis with both goals in the second-half.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Spireites sub - 87 minutes
King on, Sheckleford off.
Another sub - 78 minutes
Oldaker off, Hobson on.
Another sub - 75 minutes
Dobra off, Uchegbulam on.
Spireites subs - 70
Trialist Ainley and Quigley replace Mandeville and Grigg.
Goal for Bristol Rovers: 2-0
Marquis again. He taps home after Evans beat the offside trap and rounded Tyrer.
Chance for Rovers
But Evans heads over from a cross from the left from Jones.
The hosts lead 1-0 after 65 minutes.
So close!
Mandeville whips in a free-kick from out wide and the wind almost carries it in but Cox clawed it behind for a corner.
Tyrer denies Marquis
Again the Rovers striker found himself one-on-one but Tyrer stood his ground and blocked well.
Oldaker curls wide
From a free-kick from about 22 yards out. It wasn’t far off.