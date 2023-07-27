News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield lose to Bristol Rovers after conceding twice in second-half

Chesterfield finish their pre-season at League One Bristol Rovers today (1pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 29th Jul 2023, 12:05 BST
Updated 29th Jul 2023, 15:19 BST
Bristol Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.Bristol Rovers v Chesterfield - live updates.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

FT: Bristol Rovers 2 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (1PM)

Show new updates
14:56 BST

It’s all over

FT: Bristol Rovers 2 v 0 Chesterfield

Town are defeated in their last friendly. Marquis with both goals in the second-half.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

14:52 BST

Spireites sub - 87 minutes

King on, Sheckleford off.

14:43 BST

Another sub - 78 minutes

Oldaker off, Hobson on.

14:40 BST

Another sub - 75 minutes

Dobra off, Uchegbulam on.

14:38 BST

Spireites subs - 70

Trialist Ainley and Quigley replace Mandeville and Grigg.

14:37 BST

Goal for Bristol Rovers: 2-0

Marquis again. He taps home after Evans beat the offside trap and rounded Tyrer.

14:33 BSTUpdated 14:33 BST

Chance for Rovers

But Evans heads over from a cross from the left from Jones.

The hosts lead 1-0 after 65 minutes.

14:30 BST

So close!

Mandeville whips in a free-kick from out wide and the wind almost carries it in but Cox clawed it behind for a corner.

14:27 BST

Tyrer denies Marquis

Again the Rovers striker found himself one-on-one but Tyrer stood his ground and blocked well.

14:20 BST

Oldaker curls wide

From a free-kick from about 22 yards out. It wasn’t far off.

