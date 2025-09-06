Recap: Chesterfield lose to 10-man Walsall
Walsall 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
FT: 1-0
FT: Walsall 1 v 0 Chesterfield
The Spireites could not make the extra man count in the last 25 minutes as they fall to their second league defeat of the season. Dobra and Dunkley went close in added-time but they didn't register a single shot on target.
90+
Dunkley heads over from Tanton’s cross. Big chance.
90+
Dobra heads wide from Stirk’s cross. That was the chance.
Six minutes added
1-0.
More subs - 84 mins
Bonis off, Mandeville on, and Markanday is off, Dickson comes on for his debut.
75-80 mins
Chesterfield have had an extra man for around 10 minutes but they’ve done nothing of note since.
Spireites subs - 72 mins
Lewis, Tanton and Grigg are on for Daley-Campbell, Gordon and Darcy.
Red card for Walsall
Red card for Walsall. Lakin is off after receiving his second yellow. Chance for Town to get back into it.
60-65 mins
Barrett has been booked for a challenge on Gordon.
Town’s first-team coach Gary Roberts has also got into the book for something he said.
Walsall have just made a double change, Comley and Clarke are on.
55-60 mins
Markanday curls high and wide.
There is a lull in the atmosphere now with not much happening.
50-55 mins
‘Attack, attack, attack’ is the call from the way end.
And Chesterfield do just that, winning a couple of duels, before Dobra has a shot blocked before then losing his balance.
46-50 mins
Hemming is forced into a save by Lakin after good hold-up play by Pressley.
Back underway!
Off we go!
HT: 1-0
Goal for Walsall: 1-0
Kanu gets the better of McFadzean in a duel, Dunkley backs off, and the striker finishes into the bottom corner.
35-40 mins
This is better from Chesterfield. They force a corner after the ball is scrambled behind.
In another attack, they win the ball high up and Daley-Campbell crosses low but the hosts deal with it. But some pressure from the visitors at least.
Warrington has been booked for a foul on Dobra.
30-35 mins
Walsall are racking up the corners and Lakin has just headed another one wide.
Walsall’s fans are ramping up their chants towards Stirk. Town fans are responding in his defence.
Chesterfield create then create their first chance. Gordon gets down the left and crosses low into the box where Bonis was lurking but he couldn’t get on the end of it.
25-30 mins
Darcy has just broken into Walsall’s box twice in a couple of minutes but held onto the ball for too long, neither crossing or shooting.
The same man then sees a free-kick on the far side drift wide of the far post.
A bit better from the Blues.