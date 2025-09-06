Live

Recap: Chesterfield lose to 10-man Walsall

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Sep 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 6th Sep 2025, 16:56 BST
Walsall v Chesterfield - live updates.placeholder image
Walsall v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield return to league action when they travel to Walsall today in a rematch of last season’s play-off semi-final defeat.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Walsall 1 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:55 BST

FT: 1-0

FT: Walsall 1 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites could not make the extra man count in the last 25 minutes as they fall to their second league defeat of the season. Dobra and Dunkley went close in added-time but they didn't register a single shot on target.

16:54 BST

90+

Dunkley heads over from Tanton’s cross. Big chance.

16:50 BST

90+

Dobra heads wide from Stirk’s cross. That was the chance.

16:49 BST

Six minutes added

1-0.

16:42 BST

More subs - 84 mins

Bonis off, Mandeville on, and Markanday is off, Dickson comes on for his debut.

16:37 BST

75-80 mins

Chesterfield have had an extra man for around 10 minutes but they’ve done nothing of note since.

16:31 BST

Spireites subs - 72 mins

Lewis, Tanton and Grigg are on for Daley-Campbell, Gordon and Darcy.

16:26 BST

Red card for Walsall

Red card for Walsall. Lakin is off after receiving his second yellow. Chance for Town to get back into it.

16:22 BST

60-65 mins

Barrett has been booked for a challenge on Gordon.

Town’s first-team coach Gary Roberts has also got into the book for something he said.

Walsall have just made a double change, Comley and Clarke are on.

16:17 BST

55-60 mins

Markanday curls high and wide.

There is a lull in the atmosphere now with not much happening.

16:12 BST

50-55 mins

‘Attack, attack, attack’ is the call from the way end.

And Chesterfield do just that, winning a couple of duels, before Dobra has a shot blocked before then losing his balance.

16:07 BST

46-50 mins

Hemming is forced into a save by Lakin after good hold-up play by Pressley.

16:04 BST

Back underway!

Off we go!

15:50 BSTUpdated 15:51 BST

HT: 1-0

HT: Walsall 1 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites weathered the early storm, dealing with a number of corners, and grew into the half, but conceded just before the break through Kanu.

15:47 BST

Goal for Walsall: 1-0

Kanu gets the better of McFadzean in a duel, Dunkley backs off, and the striker finishes into the bottom corner.

15:39 BST

35-40 mins

This is better from Chesterfield. They force a corner after the ball is scrambled behind.

In another attack, they win the ball high up and Daley-Campbell crosses low but the hosts deal with it. But some pressure from the visitors at least.

Warrington has been booked for a foul on Dobra.

15:34 BST

30-35 mins

Walsall are racking up the corners and Lakin has just headed another one wide.

Walsall’s fans are ramping up their chants towards Stirk. Town fans are responding in his defence.

Chesterfield create then create their first chance. Gordon gets down the left and crosses low into the box where Bonis was lurking but he couldn’t get on the end of it.

15:29 BST

25-30 mins

Darcy has just broken into Walsall’s box twice in a couple of minutes but held onto the ball for too long, neither crossing or shooting.

The same man then sees a free-kick on the far side drift wide of the far post.

A bit better from the Blues.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:ChesterfieldWalsall
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice