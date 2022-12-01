News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield lose ground in promotion race after defeat to Halifax

Chesterfield travel to FC Halifax Town today (12.30pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
4 minutes ago
Halifax v Chesterfield - live updates.
The third-placed Spireites are unbeaten in nine and have won all of their last six games.

Meanwhile, the hosts are in the bottom half after making a slow start to the season but have improved in recent weeks.

These two teams met in the play-off elimination round last season, with the Blues winning away 2-1.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Key Events

  • FT: Halifax 1 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
  • Chesterfield unchanged for sixth successive match
  • Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Palmer, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
Show new updates
Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 15:32

REACTION

Chesterfield's defeat to Halifax 'stark reminder' as 'arrogance' creeps in, says Paul Cook

Paul Cook said Chesterfield’s 1-0 defeat to Halifax was a ‘stark reminder’ for his side and claimed that ‘arrogance’ had perhaps crept in after such an impressive run of form.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:37

How the action unfolded

Chesterfield's impressive form ends with late defeat at Halifax - how it happened

Chesterfield suffered their first defeat in 10 games after narrowly losing 1-0 at Halifax.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:24

Defeat for Chesterfiled

FT: Halifax 1 v 0 Chesterfield

The Spireites suffer their first defeat in 10 games. A very tight match with not many chances.

Reaction coming up.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:19

Chance for Chesterfield

But Mandeville could not sweep in Clements’ cross/shot from close-range.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:18

Five minutes added

1-0.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:10

Blues sub - 81 minutes

Uchegbulam replaces Dobra.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:09

Goal for Halifax: 1-0

Fitzsimons could not hold Warburton’s free-kick and Harker taps in from close-range.

81 minutes played.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:08

10 to go

Still a very even and tight contest.

Chesterfield having lots of the ball, Shaymen looking bright on the break at times.

King is booked for a foul on the edge of the Chesterfield box.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:04

Williams booked

For handball as Halifax tried to counter just over halfway.

Saturday, 03 December, 2022, 14:02

Chesterfield subs - 74 minutes

Akinola is on for Whelan.

And Tshimanga replaces Quigley.

