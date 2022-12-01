Recap: Chesterfield lose ground in promotion race after defeat to Halifax
Chesterfield travel to FC Halifax Town today (12.30pm KO).
The third-placed Spireites are unbeaten in nine and have won all of their last six games.
Meanwhile, the hosts are in the bottom half after making a slow start to the season but have improved in recent weeks.
These two teams met in the play-off elimination round last season, with the Blues winning away 2-1.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at The Shay and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Halifax v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Key Events
- FT: Halifax 1 v 0 Chesterfield (12.30pm KO)
- Chesterfield unchanged for sixth successive match
- Spireites XI (4-1-4-1) Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Clements; Jones; Mandeville, Oldaker, Whelan, Dobra; Quigley. Subs: Palmer, Akinola, Uchegbulam, Asante, Tshimanga.
Chesterfield's defeat to Halifax 'stark reminder' as 'arrogance' creeps in, says Paul Cook
Paul Cook said Chesterfield’s 1-0 defeat to Halifax was a ‘stark reminder’ for his side and claimed that ‘arrogance’ had perhaps crept in after such an impressive run of form.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield's impressive form ends with late defeat at Halifax - how it happened
Chesterfield suffered their first defeat in 10 games after narrowly losing 1-0 at Halifax.
Defeat for Chesterfiled
FT: Halifax 1 v 0 Chesterfield
The Spireites suffer their first defeat in 10 games. A very tight match with not many chances.
Reaction coming up.
Chance for Chesterfield
But Mandeville could not sweep in Clements’ cross/shot from close-range.
Five minutes added
1-0.
Blues sub - 81 minutes
Uchegbulam replaces Dobra.
Goal for Halifax: 1-0
Fitzsimons could not hold Warburton’s free-kick and Harker taps in from close-range.
81 minutes played.
Still a very even and tight contest.
Chesterfield having lots of the ball, Shaymen looking bright on the break at times.
King is booked for a foul on the edge of the Chesterfield box.
Williams booked
For handball as Halifax tried to counter just over halfway.
Chesterfield subs - 74 minutes
Akinola is on for Whelan.
And Tshimanga replaces Quigley.