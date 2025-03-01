Live

Recap: Chesterfield lose at home to promotion-chasing Crewe Alexandra

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Mar 2025
Updated 1st Mar 2025, 21:58 BST
Chesterfield will be aiming to get back to winning ways after successive defeats when they host seventh-placed Crewe in League Two today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Crewe: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 17:02 BST

Third defeat in a row

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Crewe

Duffy's late goal gave the Blues some hope but Crewe's third killed the game. Visitors had wasted chances to go further in front before that. Too many mistakes today. Officials booed off.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 17:00 BST

Huge chance for 1-4

Bogle races clear but slots wide. Should be 1-4.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:59 BST

Cook booked

Home boss very frustrated with the referee for missing shirt pulls/pushes in the box. Pepple has been given nothing all day.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

Third goal for Crewe: 1-3

Third goal for Crewe in nine added minutes. 1-3. Home fans furious, felt there was an offside in the build-up. Lowery applied the finish.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:51 BST

NINE MINUTES ADDED

Well... where has that come from?

The home fans are on their feet now. The noise levels have gone up!

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

GOOOAAAL!!! 1-2

DUFFY!!!

Chesterfield have one back on 87. 1-2. Duffy with a sweet strike into the bottom corner.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BST

Bookings

For Dobra and Holicek on the far side after a tangle.

0-2 on 83. Drifting away this one.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:37 BST

Blues sub - 76

Oldaker off, Jacobs on.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:31 BST

Crewe threaten again

Boot saves at his near post from Tracey, who has been a handfull all day. Crewe look like scoring a third rather than Town pulling one back.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:29 BST

Triple sub - 69

Fleck, Duffy and Banks replace Olakigbe, Metcalfe and Madden.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

Big let off

Grimes is robbed by Tracey after getting the ball stuck under his feet and Tabiner races clear but he drags his shot wide of the far post.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:24 BST

Stunning save

Boot makes a point-blank save from Billington with his feet to just about keep Town in this one. Terrific save.

0-2 on 65.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:22 BST

Blues sub - 62

Mandeville on for Donacien, who has taken a knock and can’t continue.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:15 BST

Another mistake

Oldaker gives away possession and it ends with Lowery dragging a shot wide from 20 yards out.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:09 BST

Bright start

Dobra has two shots blocked and then Marschall saves Metcalfe’s header at the back post from Sparkes’ cross with his foot.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 16:04 BST

Back out

All set for the second-half.

Big ask for Chesterfield but not impossible.

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 15:50 BST

Attendance:

8,919 (979 Crewe fans)

Sat, 01 Mar, 2025, 15:49 BST

HT: 0-2

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crewe

Two individual mistakes, from Grimes and Metcalfe, both punished. The Spireites look vulnerable defensively and have been flat in attack. Too slow, not enough zip/punch, allowing Crewe to get men behind the ball quickly.

Madden headed over from Sparkes’ cross at the end of three added minutes.

