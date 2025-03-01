Recap: Chesterfield lose at home to promotion-chasing Crewe Alexandra
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 Crewe: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Third defeat in a row
Huge chance for 1-4
Bogle races clear but slots wide. Should be 1-4.
Cook booked
Home boss very frustrated with the referee for missing shirt pulls/pushes in the box. Pepple has been given nothing all day.
Third goal for Crewe: 1-3
Third goal for Crewe in nine added minutes. 1-3. Home fans furious, felt there was an offside in the build-up. Lowery applied the finish.
NINE MINUTES ADDED
Well... where has that come from?
The home fans are on their feet now. The noise levels have gone up!
GOOOAAAL!!! 1-2
DUFFY!!!
Chesterfield have one back on 87. 1-2. Duffy with a sweet strike into the bottom corner.
Bookings
For Dobra and Holicek on the far side after a tangle.
0-2 on 83. Drifting away this one.
Blues sub - 76
Oldaker off, Jacobs on.
Crewe threaten again
Boot saves at his near post from Tracey, who has been a handfull all day. Crewe look like scoring a third rather than Town pulling one back.
Triple sub - 69
Fleck, Duffy and Banks replace Olakigbe, Metcalfe and Madden.
Big let off
Grimes is robbed by Tracey after getting the ball stuck under his feet and Tabiner races clear but he drags his shot wide of the far post.
Stunning save
Boot makes a point-blank save from Billington with his feet to just about keep Town in this one. Terrific save.
0-2 on 65.
Blues sub - 62
Mandeville on for Donacien, who has taken a knock and can’t continue.
Another mistake
Oldaker gives away possession and it ends with Lowery dragging a shot wide from 20 yards out.
Bright start
Dobra has two shots blocked and then Marschall saves Metcalfe’s header at the back post from Sparkes’ cross with his foot.
Back out
All set for the second-half.
Big ask for Chesterfield but not impossible.
Attendance:
8,919 (979 Crewe fans)
HT: 0-2
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 2 Crewe
Two individual mistakes, from Grimes and Metcalfe, both punished. The Spireites look vulnerable defensively and have been flat in attack. Too slow, not enough zip/punch, allowing Crewe to get men behind the ball quickly.
Madden headed over from Sparkes’ cross at the end of three added minutes.
