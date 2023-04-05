News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield let lead slip and fall to defeat against York City

Chesterfield host York City today in the National League (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 7th Apr 2023, 09:43 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 18:37 BST
Chesterfield v York City - live updates.
Chesterfield v York City - live updates.

The Spireites could go third with a win, but that depends on what Woking do at Dorking Wanderers.

Today’s opponents York are 16th and eight points clear of the drop zone.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield v York City: LIVE UPDATES

It’s all over

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 York City

First defeat in eight in for the Spireites Conceded twice and hardly created anything of note in the second-half.

A real blow to their hopes of finishing third.

Eight minutes added

1-3.

Final Town sub - 88 minutes

Uchegbulam comes on for Palmer.

Six minutes to go

Chesterfield look like they have run out of ideas and heading for a first defeat in eight games.

Goal for York: 1-3

McLaughlin finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box after Banks headed away a corner.

73 on the clock.

Double Town sub - 70 minutes

Asante and Quigley replace Dallas and McCallum.

Good response

From Town, who win a couple of corners.

Goal for York: 1-2

The visitors take the lead and it’s a mistake from Fitzsimons. He tries to clear up field, it goes straight to Duckworth, and he fires it in from distance.

Chesterfield have it all to do now.

Booking

For York’s Hancox for pulling the shirt of Jones on halfway.

Back underway

Here we go in the second-half.

