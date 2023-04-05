Recap: Chesterfield let lead slip and fall to defeat against York City
Chesterfield host York City today in the National League (3pm KO).
Today’s opponents York are 16th and eight points clear of the drop zone.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield v York City: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 3 York City
First defeat in eight in for the Spireites Conceded twice and hardly created anything of note in the second-half.
A real blow to their hopes of finishing third.
Chesterfield look like they have run out of ideas and heading for a first defeat in eight games.
McLaughlin finds the bottom corner from the edge of the box after Banks headed away a corner.
73 on the clock.
The visitors take the lead and it’s a mistake from Fitzsimons. He tries to clear up field, it goes straight to Duckworth, and he fires it in from distance.
Chesterfield have it all to do now.