Recap: Chesterfield in National League play-offs after draw against Woking

Chesterfield will secure a play-off place if they avoid defeat against Woking on the final day of the season (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:59 pm
Chesterfield v Woking - live updates.

The Spireites are in the last play-off spot and have three more points than eighth-placed Dagenham and Redbridge.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

A win or a draw will be enough for Town to clinch a top seven finish.

But a defeat and a win for Dagenham against title challengers Wrexham would mean the Blues would miss out on goal difference.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Chesterfield v Woking: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 17:20

  • Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking (3pm KO)
  • Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Khan; Mandeville; Denton, Rowe. Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Miller, Whelan, Tyson.
  • IN: Khan, Kellermann, Rowe, Denton. OUT: Gunning, Oyeleke, Quigley, Asante.
  • Spireites will secure play-off spot if they avoid defeat
  • But Town could miss out if they lose and Dag & Red beat Wrexham
  • Woking 15th
Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 17:20

All the details

Chesterfield's opponents for National League play-off elimination round confirmed

Chesterfield will travel to FC Halifax Town in the National League play-off elimination round after a goalless draw against Woking secured their place in the top seven.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:57

In the play-offs!

Chesterfield will travel to FC Halifax Town a week on Tuesday in the play-off elimination round.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:57

Full-time

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking

The Spireites get the point they need to go into the play-offs.

Dagenham & Redbridge beat Wrexham so Town would have dropped out of the top seven had they lost.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:50

Four minutes added

0-0.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:46

King

Is absolutely furious after being knocked to the floor. He seems to be holding his mouth. Nothing given.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:42

Great block

By Williams to prevent a shot on goal inside the area. That was a vital challenge.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:40

Dag & Red

Have doubled their lead against Wreham, 2-0.

Town will need this point or they will drop out of the play-offs.

10 minutes to go.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:38

That’s lifted the crowd

The Blues fans are singing their hearts out now. Those shots have lifted the home fans.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:36

Triple save!

Woking goalkeeper Ross parries Rowe’s long-range drive and then from Mandeville from the rebound.

Khan then forces Ross into another save.

Much better.

Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 16:30

Booking

For McCourt.

Next Page
Page 1 of 6
ChesterfieldNational LeagueDagenhamRedbridgeSpireites