Recap: Chesterfield in National League play-offs after draw against Woking

The Spireites are in the last play-off spot and have three more points than eighth-placed Dagenham and Redbridge.
A win or a draw will be enough for Town to clinch a top seven finish.
But a defeat and a win for Dagenham against title challengers Wrexham would mean the Blues would miss out on goal difference.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the Technique Stadium and will provide all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Last updated: Sunday, 15 May, 2022, 17:20
- Latest score: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking (3pm KO)
- Loach; King, Williams, Grimes, Whittle; Weston, Kellermann; Khan; Mandeville; Denton, Rowe. Subs: Maguire, McCourt, Miller, Whelan, Tyson.
- IN: Khan, Kellermann, Rowe, Denton. OUT: Gunning, Oyeleke, Quigley, Asante.
- Spireites will secure play-off spot if they avoid defeat
- But Town could miss out if they lose and Dag & Red beat Wrexham
- Woking 15th
Chesterfield's opponents for National League play-off elimination round confirmed
Chesterfield will travel to FC Halifax Town in the National League play-off elimination round after a goalless draw against Woking secured their place in the top seven.
In the play-offs!
Chesterfield will travel to FC Halifax Town a week on Tuesday in the play-off elimination round.
Full-time
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Woking
The Spireites get the point they need to go into the play-offs.
Dagenham & Redbridge beat Wrexham so Town would have dropped out of the top seven had they lost.
Four minutes added
0-0.
Is absolutely furious after being knocked to the floor. He seems to be holding his mouth. Nothing given.
Great block
By Williams to prevent a shot on goal inside the area. That was a vital challenge.
Dag & Red
Have doubled their lead against Wreham, 2-0.
Town will need this point or they will drop out of the play-offs.
10 minutes to go.
That’s lifted the crowd
The Blues fans are singing their hearts out now. Those shots have lifted the home fans.
Triple save!
Woking goalkeeper Ross parries Rowe’s long-range drive and then from Mandeville from the rebound.
Khan then forces Ross into another save.
Much better.
Booking
For McCourt.