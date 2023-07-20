News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland

Recap: Chesterfield hold on for impressive win against Accrington Stanley

Chesterfield travel to League Two Accrington Stanley in a pre-season friendly today (3pm).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 22nd Jul 2023, 14:00 BST
Updated 22nd Jul 2023, 16:54 BST
Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)
Accrington Stanley v Chesterfield - live updates. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.

FT: Accrington Stanley 2 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Show new updates
16:49 BST

It’s all over

FT: Accrington Stanley 2 v 3 Chesterfield

Spireites not as threatening after the break but they record a good win against League Two opposition.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

16:45 BST

86

Town have been less threatening this half, but still lead 3-2.

16:36 BSTUpdated 16:37 BST

Spireites subs - 78

Williams and Grimes off, Maguire and Wilkinson on.

Quigley also come off for Curtis.

16:35 BST

Good save by Boot

To deny Adeddoyin in the box. Stanley the better side at the moment.

16:28 BST

King, Mandeville, Horton and Dobra off, Clements, Hobson, Uchegbulam and Sheckleford on.

16:27 BST

Goal for Accrington: 2-3

Hills heads in a set-piece.

20 minutes to go.

16:23 BST

More subs - 65

Banks and Naylor off, Jones and Oldaker on.

16:19 BST

Spireites subs - 60

An outfield trialist has come on for Colclough. We don’t know who he is yet but we will ask after the game.

Another trialist, keeper Ryan Boot, also replaces Tyrer.

16:14 BST

Nervy moment for Tyrer

Who just about fumbles a cross/shot from Shipley over the bar. Phew.

16:13 BST

Chance for Chesterfield

Colclough meets Banks’ deep cross on the volley at the back post but it is deflected wide for a corner.

Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:ChesterfieldLeague Two