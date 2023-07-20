Recap: Chesterfield hold on for impressive win against Accrington Stanley
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the team news and updates.
FT: Accrington Stanley 2 v 3 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
It’s all over
FT: Accrington Stanley 2 v 3 Chesterfield
Spireites not as threatening after the break but they record a good win against League Two opposition.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Town have been less threatening this half, but still lead 3-2.
Spireites subs - 78
Williams and Grimes off, Maguire and Wilkinson on.
Quigley also come off for Curtis.
Good save by Boot
To deny Adeddoyin in the box. Stanley the better side at the moment.
King, Mandeville, Horton and Dobra off, Clements, Hobson, Uchegbulam and Sheckleford on.
Goal for Accrington: 2-3
Hills heads in a set-piece.
20 minutes to go.
More subs - 65
Banks and Naylor off, Jones and Oldaker on.
Spireites subs - 60
An outfield trialist has come on for Colclough. We don’t know who he is yet but we will ask after the game.
Another trialist, keeper Ryan Boot, also replaces Tyrer.
Nervy moment for Tyrer
Who just about fumbles a cross/shot from Shipley over the bar. Phew.
Chance for Chesterfield
Colclough meets Banks’ deep cross on the volley at the back post but it is deflected wide for a corner.