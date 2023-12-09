Recap: Chesterfield hit Southport for six in FA Trophy
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates…
Chesterfield 6 v 1 Southport: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
Spireites hit six!
GOAL! 6-1
MOHIUDDIN! Another youngster gets on the scoresheet and it's a great long-range strike. 6-1!
Six minutes added
5-1.
GOAL! 5-1
JESSOP AGAIN!
Two goals in a couple of minutes for the youngster. He blasts home after a counter. What a moment for him. Chesterfield 5-1 up now.
GOAL! 4-1
JESSOP!
A goal on his senior debut for the youngster. 4-1. His cross somehow found its way in.
Huge chance for Southport
Watson squares the ball across goal but Morgan slides wide at the back stick.
Bennett fires over
From distance for Southport.
15 to go.
Still 3-1 to Chesterfield. Not much goalmouth action recently.
Big chance for 4-1
But Curtis slides the ball wide from a one-on-one.
Spireites sub - 60 mins
Berry off, Ali Mouiuddin comes on for his first senior appearance.