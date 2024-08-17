Live

Recap: Chesterfield hit Crewe Alexandra for five after brilliant first-half

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 17th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST
Updated 17th Aug 2024, 16:45 BST
Crewe v Chesterfied - live updates.Crewe v Chesterfied - live updates.
Crewe v Chesterfied - live updates.
Chesterfield travel to Crewe for their first away game of the new season today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the match and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Crewe 0 v 5 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

16:51 BST

FT: Five-star show from Chesterfield:

FT: Crewe 0 v 5 Chesterfield

Spireites run riot at Gresty Road to secure their first win on their return to League Two. You won't see many better first-half performances. A memorable day.

16:48 BST

Three minutes added

0-5.

16:42 BST

Booking

Jessop is booked late. 0-5 on 84 minutes. Town seeing this game out nicely now.

16:34 BST

Another sub - 76 minutes

Jessop is on for his EFL debut, replacing Daley-Campbell.

16:24 BST

Three Town subs - 66 minutes

Hobson, Quigley and Araujo (debut) are on for Berry, Dobra and Grigg.

16:20 BST

Crewe hit the woodwork.

Conway heads against the bar for the hosts.

Grigg is booked for saying something to the referee following an earlier decision that didn’t go his way.

16:14 BST

Spireites sub - 55

Jacobs is on for Markanday, What a debut for him. Standing ovation from the Town fans.

16:11 BST

Berry goes close from distance

But Marschall tips over. Good stop.

16:09 BST

GOOAAAAALLL!!! 0-5

DOBRA!!!

Chesterfield have a fifth on 49 minutes. Dobra dances his way through the Crewe defence before slotting in. Three in three for him. '5-0 away ole ole' sing the travelling

16:06 BST

Crewe react

Blocks from Naylor and Dobra deny Crewe a chance to test Boot.

16:05 BST

Booking

For Daley-Campbell.

16:02 BST

The teams are back out

Who knows what this half will bring!

15:49 BST

What a half: 0-4

HT: Crewe 0 v 4 Chesterfield

Crazy. Spireites 1-0 up inside 30 seconds, 3-0 up after 12 minutes, 4-0 on 28. The scary thing is they could have scored more. The hosts are shell-shocked. Paul Cook wanted more chances, and yeah, he got his wish. Hosts loudly booed off.

15:45 BST

Dunkley threatens

Dunkley almost heads in Markanday’s corner but his effort is blocked. Markanday’s corners have ben right on the money.

Three minutes added.

15:40 BST

Triple sub for Crewe on 37 minutes

That says it all.

15:39 BST

Great save from Boot

To deny Hemmings. Superb reactions.

15:38 BST

Running riot

Markanday has been SO good this half and works his way out of a tight space with some quick feet before teeing up Grigg but it goes behind for a goal-kick. Grigg claims for a corner but nothing given.

15:30 BST

GOOOAAAALLLL!!! 0-4

NAYLOR AGAIN!!! 0-4!!!

This is unbelievable. Chesterfield are 4-0 up after 28 minutes. And it's repeat of the second goal. Markanday corner, Naylor heads in. The home fans are furious.

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Chesterfield

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.