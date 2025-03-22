Recap: Chesterfield held to goalless draw by Harrogate Town
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Harrogate Town: LIVE UPDATES
It ends goalless
FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Harrogate Town
Frustrating home draw for the Spireites. Lots of pressure in the second-half but didn't force many saves. Shots blocked and crosses flashed across the box but they couldn't find a winner.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Four minutes added
0-0.
Colclough’s shot deflects behind for a corner.
Triple sub - 87
Fleck, Colclough and Madden replace Dobra, Metcalfe and Naylor.
Blues pressing
Dobra, Olakigbe and Palmer all have swipes at goal as the Blues look for a winner.
Town on top
But can they find a winner? Harrogate camped in their own half now.
Mazy dribble from Dobra ends with a Naylor shot being blocked.
Noise levels
Have gone up since Grigg’s introduction. Dobra has just threatened twice.
0-0 with 15 to go.
Let off
From Palmer to block from Muldoon after a loose pass from Metcalfe.
Sub - 67
Grigg replaces Pepple, who gets a standing ovation. Some smart hold-up play from him today. Grigg returns after three months out.
Boot tips over
Again from Morris’ free-kick. Corner to the visitors.
An hour gone
Still 0-0. You wonder what changes Cook might be thinking of making. He’s got plenty of attacking options to choose from.
Superb block
From Naylor, who threw himself at the ball to block Morris’ drive from the edge of the area.
Spireites
Are moving the ball a bit quicker in the opening minutes and they have some territory.
It’s absolutely hammering it down.
Back underway
Off we go in the second-half...
Attendance
8,540 (367 Harrogate Town fans)
HT: 0-0
Three minutes added
0-0. The rain is pouring down.
Spireites sub -37
Donacien can’t continue and Olakigbe is on. Mandeville has gone to right-back. That’s been a cursed position for Town this season.
