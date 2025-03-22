Live

Chesterfield have a chance to make it four wins on the bounce when they host Harrogate Town today (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Harrogate Town: LIVE UPDATES

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:54 BST

It ends goalless

FT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Harrogate Town

Frustrating home draw for the Spireites. Lots of pressure in the second-half but didn't force many saves. Shots blocked and crosses flashed across the box but they couldn't find a winner.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:50 BST

Four minutes added

0-0.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:48 BST

Close

Colclough’s shot deflects behind for a corner.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:46 BST

Triple sub - 87

Fleck, Colclough and Madden replace Dobra, Metcalfe and Naylor.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:43 BST

Blues pressing

Dobra, Olakigbe and Palmer all have swipes at goal as the Blues look for a winner.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:37 BST

Town on top

But can they find a winner? Harrogate camped in their own half now.

Mazy dribble from Dobra ends with a Naylor shot being blocked.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:35 BST

Noise levels

Have gone up since Grigg’s introduction. Dobra has just threatened twice.

0-0 with 15 to go.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:30 BST

Let off

From Palmer to block from Muldoon after a loose pass from Metcalfe.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:27 BST

Sub - 67

Grigg replaces Pepple, who gets a standing ovation. Some smart hold-up play from him today. Grigg returns after three months out.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:24 BST

Boot tips over

Again from Morris’ free-kick. Corner to the visitors.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:19 BST

An hour gone

Still 0-0. You wonder what changes Cook might be thinking of making. He’s got plenty of attacking options to choose from.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:12 BST

Superb block

From Naylor, who threw himself at the ball to block Morris’ drive from the edge of the area.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:09 BST

Spireites

Are moving the ball a bit quicker in the opening minutes and they have some territory.

It’s absolutely hammering it down.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 16:03 BST

Back underway

Off we go in the second-half...

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 15:50 BST

Attendance

8,540 (367 Harrogate Town fans)

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 15:49 BST

HT: 0-0

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 0 Harrogate Town

Almost 70% possession for the Blues but most of it in their own half. No shots on target. Visitors a threat on the counter and Boot has had to make saves. Lost Donacien to injury as well, which they could have really done without

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 15:46 BST

Three minutes added

0-0. The rain is pouring down.

Sat, 22 Mar, 2025, 15:37 BST

Spireites sub -37

Donacien can’t continue and Olakigbe is on. Mandeville has gone to right-back. That’s been a cursed position for Town this season.

