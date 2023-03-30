Live
Recap: Chesterfield held to goalless draw at Maidenhead United
Chesterfield will jump to third in the National League if they beat Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).
By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 21:15 BST
But Town have not won at York Road since dropping down into the National League so it it will be a tough ask.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and reaction.
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
FT: Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Dallas had a massive one-on-one chance in the second-half but he fluffed his lines. Spireites did not create much after the break. Hosts had a couple themselves. Seven unbeaten. Four straight clean sheets.
