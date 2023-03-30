News you can trust since 1855
Recap: Chesterfield held to goalless draw at Maidenhead United

Chesterfield will jump to third in the National League if they beat Maidenhead United today (3pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 1st Apr 2023, 06:00 BST
Updated 1st Apr 2023, 21:15 BST
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates.
Maidenhead United v Chesterfield - live updates.

With Woking not playing, the Spireites, who are unbeaten in six, can leapfrog them into third.

But Town have not won at York Road since dropping down into the National League so it it will be a tough ask.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will provide all the build-up, team news and reaction.

Maidenhead United v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Show new updates

It finishes 0-0

FT: Maidenhead United 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Dallas had a massive one-on-one chance in the second-half but he fluffed his lines. Spireites did not create much after the break. Hosts had a couple themselves. Seven unbeaten. Four straight clean sheets.

Booking

For Oldaker.

Five minutes added

0-0.

Close!

Great block by De Havilland to deny King in the box. That looked to be going in.

Another sub - 81

Jones, who has been excellent, comes off for Oldaker.

Uchegbulam

Has come on down the right flank.

Double Spireites sub - 79

Uchegbulam and Quigley replace Dallas and McCallum.

Attendance:

1,555.

20 to go

Town back on top in terms of possession but they are strugging to create.

Acquah

Drags a shot wide on his left foot from a difficult angle.

The hosts are thratening a lot more this half.

National LeagueChesterfieldMaidenhead UnitedSpireitesWoking