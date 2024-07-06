Recap: Chesterfield held to draw in friendly - how the action unfolded
FT: Matlock Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Matlock win on pens
Matlock win 5-3 on penalties.
Grigg, Cook and Oldaker scored. Colclough hit the crossbar.
Chesterfield are back in action next Saturday against Nottingham Forest.
Penalties!
FT: Matlock Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield We're going to have a penalty shootout to decide who lifts the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup. Jessop the standout player in the second-half.
More subs - 77 mins
Hobson, Mohiuddin and Cook replace Akinola, Mandeville and Jacobs.
Chance for Jacobs
Again the opening comes from a good Jessop cross, but Jacobs gets the header all wrong and it goes behind for a goal-kick.
Jessop
Has done well since he came on. He’s been a good attacking outlet down the right, delivering a number of decent crosses.
It remains 0-0.
Spireites sub - 60 mins
Grigg on, Drummond off.
Chances
Jessop has a shot deflected over and then Dunkley heads over from a corner.
The hosts then go close but Hornby makes a decent save from a Matlock trialist after an initial mistake.
Colclough hits the post
From close-range from a whipped in Jessop cross.
Spireites line-up for second-half
(10 changes): Hornby; Jessop, Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Akinola, Oldaker; Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough; Drummond.
Goalless at the break
HT: Matlock Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield
Not loads to report, in all honestly. Dobra the brighest spark. Drummond replaced Quigley, who didn't looked injured, after 30 mins. Not sure if that was planned or not.
