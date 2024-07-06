Live

Recap: Chesterfield held to draw in friendly - how the action unfolded

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 6th Jul 2024, 09:13 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 16:05 BST
Matlock Town v Chesterfield - live updates.Matlock Town v Chesterfield - live updates.
Chesterfield take on Matlock Town today (2pm) in their first pre-season friendly ahead of the 2024/2025 season.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you eveything you need to know.

FT: Matlock Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

16:04 BST

Matlock win on pens

Matlock win 5-3 on penalties.

Grigg, Cook and Oldaker scored. Colclough hit the crossbar.

Chesterfield are back in action next Saturday against Nottingham Forest.

15:53 BST

Penalties!

FT: Matlock Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield We're going to have a penalty shootout to decide who lifts the Ernie Moss Challenge Cup. Jessop the standout player in the second-half.

15:38 BST

More subs - 77 mins

Hobson, Mohiuddin and Cook replace Akinola, Mandeville and Jacobs.

15:34 BST

Chance for Jacobs

Again the opening comes from a good Jessop cross, but Jacobs gets the header all wrong and it goes behind for a goal-kick.

15:31 BST

Jessop

Has done well since he came on. He’s been a good attacking outlet down the right, delivering a number of decent crosses.

It remains 0-0.

15:23 BST

Spireites sub - 60 mins

Grigg on, Drummond off.

15:22 BST

Chances

Jessop has a shot deflected over and then Dunkley heads over from a corner.

The hosts then go close but Hornby makes a decent save from a Matlock trialist after an initial mistake.

15:14 BST

Colclough hits the post

From close-range from a whipped in Jessop cross.

15:07 BST

Spireites line-up for second-half

(10 changes): Hornby; Jessop, Dunkley, Grimes, Gordon; Akinola, Oldaker; Mandeville, Jacobs, Colclough; Drummond.

14:48 BST

Goalless at the break

HT: Matlock Town 0 v 0 Chesterfield

Not loads to report, in all honestly. Dobra the brighest spark. Drummond replaced Quigley, who didn't looked injured, after 30 mins. Not sure if that was planned or not.

