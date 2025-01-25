Live

Recap: Chesterfield held to draw by 10-man Port Vale

By Liam Norcliffe
Published 25th Jan 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 25th Jan 2025, 16:56 BST
Chesterfield are back on home soil today as they host third-placed Port Vale (3pm).

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.

Chesterfield 1 v 1 Port Vale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:55 BST

The points are shared

FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Port Vale

The Spireites come from behind to earn a point against the visitors, who played most of the second-half with 10-men. Probably about right. Second successive draw.

More reaction coming up on the DT website.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:48 BST

Another sub - 91

Horton replaces Sparkes, who has had a very good debut.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:48 BST

Four minutes added

1-1.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:42 BST

Town subs - 85

Pepple is replaced by Drummond and Metcalfe is on for Oldaker.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:35 BST

GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1

Equaliser! 1-1. Naylor plays a ball into Pepple but he slips. Sang then takes a heavy touch on the edge of the box and Dobra makes him pay with a cool finish.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:28 BST

Madden

Heads Mandeville’s deep corner into the side-netting.

0-1 on 72.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:27 BST

Spireites sub - 70

Colclough off, Madden on.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:19 BST

Chesterfield on top now

Can they find an equaliser? 0-1 on 61.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:15 BST

Close again

Oldaker’s shot from 22 yards is parried by Amos and then Dobra side-foots the rebound into the side-netting.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:14 BST

Chance for Town

Naylor’s header drifts just wide after he got on the end of Colclough’s inswinging cross from the left.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:09 BST

Red card for Port Vale

Clark is off for a challenge on Pepple on the far side. Visitors down to 10-men with 40 minutes to play.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 16:02 BST

Back underway

Sheckleford has replaced Donacien at the break. We will check at full-time if that’s due to an injury.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:48 BST

Attendance:

9,077 (1,049 Port Vale fans)

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:46 BST

Behind at the break

HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Port Vale

Early goal the difference so far. Vale are tough, physical and difficult to break down. They've had some dangerous counters. Spireites rusty and not got their flow yet. Need to speed it up. Forced Amos into a double save.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:32 BST

Half chance

McFadzean takes a quick free-kick, clipping a ball down the right channel, Colclough did well to control and cross, Naylor tried to get across the near post but Smith slid in and then Amos collected.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:30 BST

Vale threaten again

Donacien sticks out a leg to block behind for a corner after Headley struck first-time at the back post from Tolaj’s cross. Looked to be heading on target. Vale are threatening in behind constantly. 0-1 on 30.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:25 BST

Big chance for Vale

Grimes is caught on the ball high up the pitch in the Vale half and the visitors counter. Clark burst down the right and tried to square for Tolaj for a tap-in but Sparkes blocked behind for a corner.

Sat, 25 Jan, 2025, 15:23 BST

Double save from Amos

Chesterfield won the ball high up through Dobra and then Amos parried Mandeville’s cross/shot, Naylor followed-up, but Amos saved again. Double stop from the visiting keeper.

