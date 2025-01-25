Recap: Chesterfield held to draw by 10-man Port Vale
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news and updates.
Chesterfield 1 v 1 Port Vale: LIVE UPDATES (3pm)
The points are shared
FT: Chesterfield 1 v 1 Port Vale
The Spireites come from behind to earn a point against the visitors, who played most of the second-half with 10-men. Probably about right. Second successive draw.
More reaction coming up on the DT website.
Another sub - 91
Horton replaces Sparkes, who has had a very good debut.
Four minutes added
1-1.
Town subs - 85
Pepple is replaced by Drummond and Metcalfe is on for Oldaker.
GOOOOAAAALLLL!!! 1-1
Equaliser! 1-1. Naylor plays a ball into Pepple but he slips. Sang then takes a heavy touch on the edge of the box and Dobra makes him pay with a cool finish.
Heads Mandeville’s deep corner into the side-netting.
0-1 on 72.
Spireites sub - 70
Colclough off, Madden on.
Chesterfield on top now
Can they find an equaliser? 0-1 on 61.
Close again
Oldaker’s shot from 22 yards is parried by Amos and then Dobra side-foots the rebound into the side-netting.
Chance for Town
Naylor’s header drifts just wide after he got on the end of Colclough’s inswinging cross from the left.
Red card for Port Vale
Clark is off for a challenge on Pepple on the far side. Visitors down to 10-men with 40 minutes to play.
Back underway
Sheckleford has replaced Donacien at the break. We will check at full-time if that’s due to an injury.
Attendance:
9,077 (1,049 Port Vale fans)
Behind at the break
HT: Chesterfield 0 v 1 Port Vale
Early goal the difference so far. Vale are tough, physical and difficult to break down. They've had some dangerous counters. Spireites rusty and not got their flow yet. Need to speed it up. Forced Amos into a double save.
Half chance
McFadzean takes a quick free-kick, clipping a ball down the right channel, Colclough did well to control and cross, Naylor tried to get across the near post but Smith slid in and then Amos collected.
Vale threaten again
Donacien sticks out a leg to block behind for a corner after Headley struck first-time at the back post from Tolaj’s cross. Looked to be heading on target. Vale are threatening in behind constantly. 0-1 on 30.
Big chance for Vale
Grimes is caught on the ball high up the pitch in the Vale half and the visitors counter. Clark burst down the right and tried to square for Tolaj for a tap-in but Sparkes blocked behind for a corner.
Double save from Amos
Chesterfield won the ball high up through Dobra and then Amos parried Mandeville’s cross/shot, Naylor followed-up, but Amos saved again. Double stop from the visiting keeper.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.