Recap: Chesterfield held to draw at Notts County after giving up two-goal lead

Chesterfield are back in action against expected promotion rivals Notts County today (5.20pm KO).

By Liam Norcliffe
Saturday, 20th August 2022, 8:50 pm
Notts County v Chesterfield - live updates.
Both teams are unbeaten ahead of the big clash at Meadow Lane.

The Spireites have won two and drawn one so far, while Notts have won one and drawn two.

Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.

Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES

Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 22:22

  • FT: Notts County 2 v 2 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
  • Mandeville scores opener on 16 minutes; Asante makes it 0-2 on 55 minutes
  • Spireites unchanged from win against Wrexham
  • Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Jones, Clarke, Tshimanga.
  • Both sides unbeaten so far
Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 22:22

Thanks for joining us!

Could have won it. Could have lost it.

Night all!

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 22:22

RATINGS

Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from draw at Notts County

Chesterfield had to settle for a point after drawing 2-2 at Notts County.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 20:53

REACTION

'We need to learn from our mistakes' - reaction Spireites coach after draw at Notts County

Chesterfield ‘need to learn from their mistakes’ after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Notts County.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 19:47

How the action unfolded

Chesterfield remain unbeaten but throw away two-goal lead in thriller at Meadow Lane

Chesterfield remain unbeaten but threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Notts County in a thriller at Meadow Lane.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 19:18

It finishes level

FT: Notts County 2 v 2 Chesterfield

Spireites remain unbeaten but throw away two-goal lead at Meadow Lane.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 19:12

Final sub - 90 minutes

Horton, who has struggled this half, is replaced by Maguire.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 19:11

Five minutes added

2-2.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 19:09

Let off

Williams is caught on the ball, a cross comes in, but Grimes makes a great block. That was going in.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 19:08

Paul Cook

Is booked by the referee. He was not happy with something.

Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 19:07

Spireites sub - 87 minutes

Clarke is on for Asante.

