Recap: Chesterfield held to draw at Notts County after giving up two-goal lead
Chesterfield are back in action against expected promotion rivals Notts County today (5.20pm KO).
Both teams are unbeaten ahead of the big clash at Meadow Lane.
The Spireites have won two and drawn one so far, while Notts have won one and drawn two.
Our reporter Liam Norcliffe is at the game and will bring you all the build-up, team news, updates and reaction.
Notts County v Chesterfield: LIVE UPDATES
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 22:22
- FT: Notts County 2 v 2 Chesterfield (5.20pm KO)
- Mandeville scores opener on 16 minutes; Asante makes it 0-2 on 55 minutes
- Spireites unchanged from win against Wrexham
- Fitzsimons; King, Williams, Grimes, Horton; Oldaker, Banks; Mandeville, Dobra, Asante; Quigley. Subs: Maguire, Cooper, Jones, Clarke, Tshimanga.
- Both sides unbeaten so far
Could have won it. Could have lost it.
Liam Norcliffe's Chesterfield player ratings from draw at Notts County
Chesterfield had to settle for a point after drawing 2-2 at Notts County.
REACTION
'We need to learn from our mistakes' - reaction Spireites coach after draw at Notts County
Chesterfield ‘need to learn from their mistakes’ after throwing away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Notts County.
How the action unfolded
Chesterfield remain unbeaten but throw away two-goal lead in thriller at Meadow Lane
Chesterfield remain unbeaten but threw away a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 at Notts County in a thriller at Meadow Lane.
It finishes level
FT: Notts County 2 v 2 Chesterfield
Spireites remain unbeaten but throw away two-goal lead at Meadow Lane.
Final sub - 90 minutes
Horton, who has struggled this half, is replaced by Maguire.
Five minutes added
2-2.
Williams is caught on the ball, a cross comes in, but Grimes makes a great block. That was going in.
Paul Cook
Is booked by the referee. He was not happy with something.
Spireites sub - 87 minutes
Clarke is on for Asante.